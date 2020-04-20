The Best Running Shorts to Make You Look Like a Real Lifelong Runner
Breaking news, guys: It turns out you can run without being, y’know, a runner. BIG if true. Going for the occasional run (only as a last resort, I swear) to stay in any semblance of shape doesn’t automatically mean you have to start caring about things like proper form and that nagging pain in your left knee you’ve been avoiding addressing for the last few years. Getting out of the apartment by taking a safe, socially-isolated trot down the street (let’s call it a speed-walk!) doesn’t make you like that one friend of yours who’s been running seriously for years and really fucking resents all of the shit you’ve given him for being “in, like, literally the best shape of my life, bro” now that everyone around him suddenly has no choice but to hop on the bandwagon and come around to his way of thinking.
The trick to pulling off this highly embarrassing about-face with aplomb? Look the part. Getting the right gear is half the battle to getting your gams out the door, and that means finding the perfect pair of running shorts to make you look like a pro. Running shorts help make running marginally more tolerable by anticipating your every complaint and addressing them in kind—I’m talking perforation, specialty fabrics, strategically-placed pockets, and so much more—leaving you with (sadly!) very few excuses not to haul ass out of your home.
Pick up a pair of the right shorts to look like a real lifelong runner, even if the only marathon you’ve ever made it through involved all seven Fast & Furious films and one especially sad Saturday night. (Let’s be honest, G: There’s nothing fast and furious about you. If they were making a movie of your life it’d be more like The Slow & the Somewhat-Aggravated.) See you in the streets.
Run It 3-Stripes PB Shorts
Adidas’ super lightweight PB shorts are perfect for warm-weather running, especially if you dig hidden inner briefs that provide breathable coverage and plenty of support.
LightSpeed Shorts
outdoorvoices.com
$32.00
OV’s LightSpeed shorts are made out of a nylon blend that incorporates the perfect amount of spandex to give you that extra bit of elasticity when you’re trying to hit a PR.
Sherpa 7″ 2-in-1 Short
brooksrunning.com
$36.40
Brooks is one of the biggest names around when it comes to copping the right running shoes, but the rest of the brand’s gear is equally as solid. Come for the chafe-free comfort, stay for the multiple pockets.
UA Qualifier Speedpocket Shorts
underarmour.com
$50.00
UA’s Speedpocket shorts allow you to store your phone easily, with an expandable center-front waistband pocket that’s sure to keep it secure, and a zipped center-back pocket for any other small essentials you need to stash.
Versatility Performance Athletic Shorts
nordstrom.com
$68.00
Since launching a little over five years ago, Rhone’s established itself as mainstay of the running scene and for good reason. These high-performance shorts are made using fabrics that provide UPF 50+ protection, so when (if?) it gets sunny out, your upper legs won’t feel unduly exposed.
Ventilate 2-N-1 Short
Asics’ 2-N-1 style boasts a built-in inner compression layer for extra support and features strategic reflective details for added visibility in low-light conditions.
Interval Short
tenthousand.cc
$58.00
Ten Thousand makes some of the best all-purpose training shorts around no matter what you do to get your sweat on, but the brand’s interval short is a particularly good option if you’re looking for an optimal running silhouette.
Q Speed 2-In-1 Short
newbalance.com
$59.99
If you’re the type of guy that digs rocking some sort of tights combination all year long (guilty), lighten the look up with a shorter layer. NB’s version prevents chaffing without suffocating your legs.
Session Shorts
tracksmith.com
$64.00
Tracksmith makes shorts that lean into the retro appeal of classic running styles without going full-on ’60s cosplay. The brand’s session shorts are the perfect choice for an early-morning sprint, to the bodega down the block or the bathroom down the hall.
Surge Short 4″ Liner
lululemon.com
$68.00
Lululemon’s surge shorts are the ideal pair to ease yourself into the idea of wearing a style with a slightly shorter inseam. The brand’s signature running short comes with all the nifty technical details you’ve come to expect, in a sweat-wicking fabric that’s as sleek as it is breathable.
Nike AeroSwift Running Shorts
As long as we’re on the topic of shorter inseams, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Nike’s AeroSwift style. The Swoosh’s take clocks in at 4″ as well, but features a standout (and downright salacious!) side slit for added maneuverability and stretch.
Track Shorts
ssense.com
$100.00
District Vision makes seriously stylish running gear for seriously stylish runners. If the brand wasn’t already on your radar, it should be.
