The best sex toy deals as of Jan. 11: Lelo, Satisfyer, Magic Wand, and more

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

UPDATE: Jan. 11, 2022, 3:00 p.m. EST This story has been updated with the best sex toy deals from across the internet, including some enticing new price drops from Lovehoney’s collection.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a suction toy that uses air pulses and vibrations, yet still keeps costs low — $39.95 $89.99 (save $50.04 with code NYSALE )

The Lelo Ina Wave 2 is one of the best rabbit vibrators out there, thanks to its Wave Motion technology — $159 $199 (save $40)

We’re not saying that treating yourself to some new sex toys will almost certainly improve your life, but we’re also not not saying that. Spending some money on upping your solo sesh game or adding a little spice with a partner is well worth the investment. Though we do believe in springing for well-made toys since you’ll be putting them in, on, and around your genitals, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to drop a ton of cash. Every week, we’ll be rounding up the best deals directly from manufacturers and online sex shops alike, so you can find a toy you’ll love, at prices you’ll love (almost) as much. Check out our finds from this week below.

Vibrator deals

Credit: We-Vibe

Why we like it

Read more from Mashable about the We-Vibe Tango here.

Think bullet vibrator, but better. The We-Vibe offers the perfect pinpointed vibrations, with a flat-topped lipstick-shaped head that’s better than the rounded design you’ll find on most bullet vibes. It’s also waterproof and rechargeable, making it clear why Mashable culture reporter Anna Iovine deemed the Tango “the best bullet vibrator I’ve tried.”

More vibrator deals:

Clitoral stimulator and suction toy deals

Credit: Satisfyer

Why we like it

Suction toys are great for those that love all the attention on their clit, but they can also be quite expensive. With the Satisfyer Pro 2, you don’t have to sacrifice quality for cost. Unlike other clit stimulators, the Pro 2 uses air pulses and vibrations (with 10 different vibration modes, by the way), so getting that just-right intensity is as easy as it should be. Plus, this USB rechargeable waterproof toy allows you to take those good vibes to the bath and shower without any worries.

More clitoral stimulator and suction toy deals:

Dildo deals

Credit: PinkCherry

Why we like it

When it comes down to it, everyone will have their own preferences when it comes to dildos (or any sex toys, for that matter), but here’s why this one is worth a second look. The silicone material gives the dildo some flex, so you can find those just-right angles (which can feel even better thanks to its approachable size). The circular base doubles as a suction cup too, making this dildo easy to hold, fit into a harness, or stick on to the non-porous surface of your choosing.

More dildo deals:

Deals on sex toys for penises

Credit: Fleshlight

Why we like it

When it comes to sex toys specifically for people with penises, Fleshlight might just be the most recognizable name out there, and for good reason — they’re masters at the masturbation sleeve. Fleshlight’s sleeves have made our favorites list before, and this bundle comes with a compact version of one of the brand’s most popular sleeves, the Stamina Training Unit, as well as lube and cleaner.

More deals on sex toys for penises:

Anal toy deals

Credit: Lovehoney

Why we like it

Looking for a butt plug that’s beginner friendly but still offers a little something extra? This Lovehoney pick comes in an approachable size, has a nice curve for easier p-spot stimulation, has seven different vibration settings, and is completely waterproof. And you get all this versatility for just over $10.

More anal toy deals:

Even more sex toy deals:

Explore related content: