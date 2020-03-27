The Best Shows On Disney+ Aren’t Just For Kids

If you’re like us, the advent of the streaming service that is Disney+ felt … well, intimidating. Were Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, HBO Now, and Hulu not enough? Is there even any more of our time or monthly budget left to give? Oh, and now you’re saying they have The Simpsons, Star Wars, and pretty much every Marvel title in existence?

Okay, if you’re like us, you’re now deciding what to watch with your brand-new Disney+ subscription.

We all have our reasons for caving. For many, it’s the ability to dive back into your childhood favorites like Boy Meets World, Even Stevens, and Recess. For others, it’s to suss out new spin-offs like Star Wars Rebels and Marvel Runaways.

Regardless of what shows brought you here, it’s the nature of streaming libraries to give you thousands more to binge your way through. And if that happens to look like getting hooked on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or watching Phil of the Future until your eyes bleed … that’s perfectly natural.

With a name like Disney+, anything goes.