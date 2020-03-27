The Best Shows On Disney+ Aren’t Just For Kids

If you’re like us, the advent of the streaming service that is Disney+ felt … well, intimidating. Were Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, HBO Now, and Hulu not enough? Is there even any more of our time or monthly budget left to give? Oh, and now you’re saying they have The Simpsons, Star Wars, and pretty much every Marvel title in existence?
Okay, if you’re like us, you’re now deciding what to watch with your brand-new Disney+ subscription.
We all have our reasons for caving. For many, it’s the ability to dive back into your childhood favorites like Boy Meets World, Even Stevens, and Recess. For others, it’s to suss out new spin-offs like Star Wars Rebels and Marvel Runaways.
Regardless of what shows brought you here, it’s the nature of streaming libraries to give you thousands more to binge your way through. And if that happens to look like getting hooked on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or watching Phil of the Future until your eyes bleed … that’s perfectly natural.
With a name like Disney+, anything goes.
The Mandalorian
This Star Wars spin-off series, directed by Jon Favreau, follows the journey of a Mandalorian bounty hunter in a spaghetti Western-style series that takes place after the fall of the Empire. With the first season now available, Season Two is set for an October 2020 release.
Doug
Few childhood television shows are iconic enough to be remembered by a theme song consisting solely of, “doo, doo, doo,” as its lyrics. The big-nosed, sweater vest-clad Doug Yancy Funnie has a funny way of feeling like an old friend to viewers new and old. Doug is the offbeat embodiment of the unique monotony and day-dreaming that comprises a small-town adolescence.
Gravity Falls
This animated series is a great common denominator for audiences of all ages. Set in the fictional town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, the series follows a pair of siblings on their quest to solve the area’s local mysteries. Think: Twin Peaks, but as a cartoon.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
As if there were any other world than the one which revolves around Jeff Goldblum. This docuseries follows as Goldblum tackles a new topic each episode—from denim to RVs. If you’re a fan of vocal fry and Goldblum-isms, this will be like ASMR to you.
The Imagineering Story
If you’ve ever dreamt of touring Underground Disney, this might be your safest bet of doing so without the risk of ruining the magic. Each episode of this docuseries explores a new realm of the history of Disney theme parks and attractions.
Boy Meets World
Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence were the most enviable high school couple in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Shawn Hunter, Cory’s best friend, was the bad-boy fantasy of anyone who wanted to be or date him. This show, which followed the childhood and early adulthood of a boy who lived next door to his history teacher, taught all fans how to shout one thing: “Feeeeeeny!”
The Simpsons
This show about one of the most iconic and wacky sitcom families began in 1989 and is still going strong. “D’oh!” was more recently joined by Liz Lemon’s “blerg” as one of the most famous nonsense exclamations to come from TV.
DuckTales
Scrooge McDuck and his nephews, Hewie, Dewey, and Louie, get into various hijinks involving very blatant lessons about having an unhealthy obsession with wealth. This seems even more relevant today, right?
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan
The famous dog trainer proves that the dog you decided to get before you looked up her breed is in fact trainable (or at least he makes the concept look easy).
Earth Live
Another National Geographic show, Earth Live began in 2017 and is co-hosted by Jane Lynch, Phil Keoghan and wildlife expert Chris Packham. State-of-the-art cameras take you on a too-real ride of some of the weirdest, coolest parts of the world, featuring animals that can only be described the same way.
Kim Possible
A high school girl, her dorky best friend, and their naked mole rat sidekick save the world from various villains and one monkey. Also, this was absolutely the last time that having a beeper was cool.
Star Wars Rebels
Lucasfilm decided to take the Star Wars galaxy into an animated world, because Star Wars never ends. Set after the fall of the Jedi Order, Star Wars Rebels features a whole host of characters beyond the original Lucas creations we’ve known for decades.
That’s So Raven
Raven Simone’s breakout role from her early Cosby Show days was as a San Francisco teen whose psychic visions often disrupt her average teen life. In Buffy the Vampire Slayer style, she has two friends who help her avoid getting into any real trouble.
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is a freelance writer based in New York who writes about politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a dame.