The Best Slip-On Shoes to Finish Off Any WFH Fit

Slip-on shoes are a goddamn godsend. In my childhood home my mom enforced a strict shoes-off policy, so wearing shoes inside today, regardless of where I am, still feels thrillingly transgressive. Slip-ons split the difference: Sure, you’re technically still wearing a shoe, but c’mon, when you can slide you foot in and out of it that fast does it really count? I got fucking cat-like reflexes dude —I can be in and out of a slip-on in under five seconds flat, anytime, anywhere. Don’t play yourself.

Slip-ons are also the perfect shoe for our perpetual state of situational unease. Feeling shitty about staying in the same rumpled set of pajamas all day (for, ahem, a few days straight)? Throw on a slip-on with enough panache and you got yourself a fit and a half, my guy. Unsure of whether lacing up a pair of shoes to take a safe, socially-distanced stroll is worth all that effort? (HUGE mood, by the way.) Slipping on your new favorite pair of shoes takes as little effort as possible. Don’t feel up to hauling your bone-weary body downstairs to scoop a recently-delivered package of non-perishables if you have to, like, actually put on shoes to do it? You can’t beat a slip-on when it comes to convenience.

Slip-ons might not be the hero we deserve, but they’re sure as hell the one this moment demands. Like its close cousin the sweatpant, that legendary liberator of waistlines around the world, the slip-on, once rashly dismissed as the footwear of choice for stoners and slackers, is here to save the day yet again. Take it from me, a noted slip-on enthusiast: It won’t let you down.