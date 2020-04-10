The Best Slip-On Shoes to Finish Off Any WFH Fit
Slip-on shoes are a goddamn godsend. In my childhood home my mom enforced a strict shoes-off policy, so wearing shoes inside today, regardless of where I am, still feels thrillingly transgressive. Slip-ons split the difference: Sure, you’re technically still wearing a shoe, but c’mon, when you can slide you foot in and out of it that fast does it really count? I got fucking cat-like reflexes dude —I can be in and out of a slip-on in under five seconds flat, anytime, anywhere. Don’t play yourself.
Slip-ons are also the perfect shoe for our perpetual state of situational unease. Feeling shitty about staying in the same rumpled set of pajamas all day (for, ahem, a few days straight)? Throw on a slip-on with enough panache and you got yourself a fit and a half, my guy. Unsure of whether lacing up a pair of shoes to take a safe, socially-distanced stroll is worth all that effort? (HUGE mood, by the way.) Slipping on your new favorite pair of shoes takes as little effort as possible. Don’t feel up to hauling your bone-weary body downstairs to scoop a recently-delivered package of non-perishables if you have to, like, actually put on shoes to do it? You can’t beat a slip-on when it comes to convenience.
Slip-ons might not be the hero we deserve, but they’re sure as hell the one this moment demands. Like its close cousin the sweatpant, that legendary liberator of waistlines around the world, the slip-on, once rashly dismissed as the footwear of choice for stoners and slackers, is here to save the day yet again. Take it from me, a noted slip-on enthusiast: It won’t let you down.
Classic Lined Clog
Okay, okay. Get your chuckles in now. But I’m serious. Comfort is no laughing matter.
OG Classic Slip-On
OG Classic Slip-On
$39.00
The paradigmatic slip-on that somehow still slaps.
Nizza RF Slip-On
An updated take on the style, adored by skaters and sneakerheads alike.
Black Slip-On Loafers
ssense.com
$95.00
The easiest way to show your allegiance to one of the world’s foremost designers, even if the only person around to peep the drip is you.
Tasman Slipper
Tasman Slipper
$129.00
Something tells me the good people over at Ugg know a thing or two about making a cozy-ass shoe, and a cosign from the design gurus at Neighborhood certainly doesn’t hurt their street cred.
Boston Shearling
Boston Shearling
$129.00
Birkenstock’s been in the slip-on game for a minute but it’s still putting up MVP-caliber numbers.
NOTS-Mab Shoe
NOTS-Mab Shoe
$209.00
Anything the footwear savants at Suicoke chef up tends to be all right by me, and these cozy-as-hell half-slipper hybrids are no exception.
Cortez Kenny 4
Cortez Kenny 4
$205.00
Nike’s collaborative Cortez with Kendrick Lamar typifies all that is good about the slip-on sneaker and can still be yours for only a slight resale premium.
Churchill Black Velvet Slippers
toddsnyder.com
$318.00
A swanky pair of velvet evening slippers are the easiest way to liven up any even slightly tired outfit.
Mr. Casual in Wool
Mr. Casual in Wool
$490.00
The OG house slipper, still hand-crafted in the country it’s named for and still one of the best shoes to wear inside, outside, and anywhere in between.
Suede Loafer Mules
Suede Loafer Mules
$590.00
Suede so plush (and so periwinkle!) you’ll have a hard time slipping ’em off.
Convertible Bit Loafer
nordstrom.com
$730.00
Perhaps no designer has done more to promote the burgeoning backless-loafer look than Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. This instantly iconic hybrid silhouette features a collapsible back for easy access either way you wear ’em.
Summer Walk Suede Loafers
Summer Walk Suede Loafers
$785.00
The cult favorite loafer has become something of a sleeper hit for one the most low-key luxurious labels in the larger LVMH family.
