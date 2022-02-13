The best smart fitness mirrors of 2022

Going to the gym is so 2019.

Since the start of the pandemic, working from home and working out from home became the norm — and we don’t think the almighty home gym is going anywhere.

While building a home gym might be easy for folks with extra rooms and garages to spare, not everyone has space to house a treadmill and a million other fitness machines. That’s where smart fitness mirrors come in. And no, the Mirror isn’t the only one on the market anymore.

How do workout mirrors work?

Fitness mirrors work by displaying a professional trainer on a screen to lead you through a workout. Some options act as actual mirrors that allow you to see yourself and the trainer as you exercise, allowing you to self-correct your form. Other options aren’t actually mirrors at all, but give you AI-powered form recommendations, among other smart features.

Instead of streaming a Chloe Ting workout from your tiny phone every day, workout mirrors display a trainer right in front of you on a big screen with a small footprint. Most only require a few feet of wall real estate and can be mounted on the wall or used with a stand. You’ll obviously need a few feet of open space to do your workout comfortably, but you’ll be able to take a yoga class, work on your cardio, and lift weights without needing to own any huge, bulky machines. Owning a fitness mirror is basically like working out in the future.

All workout mirrors will require a close outlet and a stable, speedy internet connection to access live and on-demand workout classes. The list of the best fitness mirrors below also includes both touchscreen options and mirrors that have to be controlled through a smartphone app.

Are fitness mirrors worth it?

If you’re the kind of person who can’t just go to the gym and lift weights to the sound of music, a workout mirror can make getting in shape way more motivating. Most fitness mirrors emulate the vibe of a studio style class with a pro trainer, guided exercises, and high-energy music. If you’re the type of person that pays (or would pay) hundreds per month to take a class in a fitness studio, a workout mirror will save you tons of money in the long run.

SEE ALSO: These are the best Peloton bike alternatives available on Amazon



All of the fitness mirrors on this list require a separate monthly or yearly subscription to access live and on-demand content. These memberships usually run around $30 to $40 per month, but it is an additional cost to consider. In short, workout mirrors will be worth it for people who will actually use them on a regular basis and can justify the ongoing monthly membership costs.

Which fitness mirror is best?

For most people, we’d recommend the Mirror. It looks great in pretty much any home, has insanely polished classes, and has the capability for personal training, if you’re into that. As the first workout mirror of its kind, The Mirror has a pretty large community and a big backlog of classes. The workouts are powered by Lululemon, so the yoga and bodyweight classes are particularly good. It doesn’t come with any included accessories and you probably wont do any really heavy lifting here, but the classes it does offer are motivating and well-paced. There are also filters on the compatible app that allow you to search for exactly the class you want, down to the equipment needed, intensity level, time, and instructor.

If you’re interested in weight lifting or strength training, consider Tonal or Tempo. Tempo uses free weights, while Tonal features smart digital weight in the form of a cable machine. Both systems use AI sensors to correct your form, but Tonal goes the extra mile in the smart features category. Long story short, if you want to learn how to bench press, squat, and deadlift, go for Tempo. If you’re looking to get toned and tune into in-depth smart metrics, go for Tonal.

If none of these three options sound up your alley, there are plenty of other workout mirrors on the market, each with its own unique features. Read on to discover the best fitness mirrors of 2022, and see how the Mirror stacks up to the competition.