The Best Social Media Reactions to ‘The Last Dance’ Episodes Seven and Eight

Like you (I’m assuming), I’ve loved every minute of The Last Dance so far. But I’ll be honest: Even though watching ESPN’s documentary series wade through every Jordan-Bulls championship has been a gift in our sportsless era, it didn’t quite compare to the feeling of spring playoff basketball, the weekends where you’d wake up at noon to watch consecutive games all the way until midnight.

With Episodes Seven and Eight this Sunday night, that finally changed. There’s so much packed into the newest episodes, that it’s a wonder director Jason Hehir strung it all together in a way that made narrative sense. Space Jam, the tragic death of James Jordan, Michael Jordan’s first retirement (all the way to… “I’m back.”), the GOAT vs. The Glove, and much, much more. I mean, did you ever expect The Last Dance to set its most epic MJ montage so far to José González’s “Teardrop” cover like this was Normal People? Only to lead into one of the most confounding moments from Jordan’s present-day interviews in the documentary so far?

Whew. If there was ever a week when you’d turn to the Internet not to laugh at some MJ tablet-reaction meme. But just to make sense of the whole thing, this is the one. Here’s the best of what social media had to say about tonight’s action, from Space Jam nostalgia, to memorials of James Jordan, to a look back at MJ’s brief baseball career.