The Best Undershirts to Buy When You’re Tired of Wearing Anything Else
Wearing an undershirt was never really my thing. It always seemed a bit absurd to add on an extra layer when the weather gets so warm stepping outside feels like having your face perpetually pressed up against your overly-affectionate aunt’s scratchy sweater in a hug you can’t escape. These days, though, most undershirts come with enough moisture-wicking details and cooling properties to confound any guy looking to buy a tee that doesn’t require an advanced degree in physiology. Turns out, all those buzzy features you completely ignore before grabbing the cheapest option actually do a whole lot when it comes to keeping you cool. Consider me a recently converted undershirt enthusiast.
You know what the best thing about wearing an undershirt in a time of crisis is? You don’t have to wear it under any shirt at all. Instead, commit to the look by treating your preferred take on the style the same way you would any other tee in your arsenal, and mix and match it with the best statement pants (read: least dirty sweatpants lying on top of the laundry heap) you already own. Or make like your favorite movie star and rock one underneath a silky camp-collar shirt (completely unbuttoned, naturally) and a pair of tinted shades so big no one can see how distressingly bloodshot your eyes are “because it’s, like, peak allergy season, dude” and the Nora Ephron marathon you sped through in record fucking time has nothing to do with it. (How you holding up, bud? Nothing wrong with getting in a good old-fashioned cry, especially these days. You hanging in there?)
And c’mon, how many iconic characters solidified their place in the pantheon of pop culture purely through their commitment to the style? (Sure, some serious ink and a bad attitude definitely helps, but the point still stands.) You’re telling me you don’t want to look like Nic Cage in Moonstruck?! Who doesn’t want to look like Nic Cage in Moonstruck?!
Cop the right undershirt and you, too, can be the paradigm of effortless style you always swore you’d become—even if changing out of your PJs and putting on a T-shirt is the most effortful thing you’ve done all day.
AIRism Crewneck
AIRism’s promise of ceaseless comfort might sound too good to be true, but lay one finger on the fabric and it immediately feels right.
White Crew (6 Pack)
walmart.com
$16.98
Buy ’em in bulk and never look back.
Square Cut Tank (2 Pack)
nordstromrack.com
$17.97
A not-so-simple tank in a cut so precise it’s almost guaranteed to flatter.
Crewneck Undershirt (3 Pack)
landsend.com
$17.97
Surprise, surprise: Land’s End’s take on the style comes with the option to add a monogram, so you can flex your initials no matter how few layers you have on.
Cotton Crewneck (3 Pack)
nordstromrack.com
$19.97
The brand that made wearing underwear with another man’s name on it downright cool (unsurprisingly) makes a real solid tee, too.
Comfort Soft Crewneck (10 Pack)
Hanes don’t play no games. The brand’s white crewnecks are a classic for a reason.
Hanes Tagless Tees (3 Pack)
supremenewyork.com
$28.00
But if your taste skews a little more hypebeast-y, you can always buy a pack from the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Supreme.
Jersey Rib Tank
mackweldon.com
$28.00
Mack Weldon makes its tanks out of its signature ribbed fabric so you don’t have to worry about it losing its shape after one too many wears.
Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirts (3 Pack)
nordstrom.com
$29.75
A small reminder that bigger is not always better, especially when it comes to subtle corner emblems.
Superfine Cotton Underwear T-Shirt
sunspel.com
$44.00
Sunspel knows its way around a super-soft tee, and this one is so lightweight you’ll hardly feel like you’re wearing it.
Cotton Compression Tank
If I’m being honest, the fact that a product like this exists really takes the pressure off staying active in any sort of way while I slowly go stir-crazy sitting inside my apartment.
Crewneck Undershirt Sampler
tommyjohn.com
$141.00
A sampler pack of tees that includes some of the brand’s best styles so you can try each one out and re-up as needed.
