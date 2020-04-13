The Best Undershirts to Buy When You’re Tired of Wearing Anything Else

Wearing an undershirt was never really my thing. It always seemed a bit absurd to add on an extra layer when the weather gets so warm stepping outside feels like having your face perpetually pressed up against your overly-affectionate aunt’s scratchy sweater in a hug you can’t escape. These days, though, most undershirts come with enough moisture-wicking details and cooling properties to confound any guy looking to buy a tee that doesn’t require an advanced degree in physiology. Turns out, all those buzzy features you completely ignore before grabbing the cheapest option actually do a whole lot when it comes to keeping you cool. Consider me a recently converted undershirt enthusiast.

You know what the best thing about wearing an undershirt in a time of crisis is? You don’t have to wear it under any shirt at all. Instead, commit to the look by treating your preferred take on the style the same way you would any other tee in your arsenal, and mix and match it with the best statement pants (read: least dirty sweatpants lying on top of the laundry heap) you already own. Or make like your favorite movie star and rock one underneath a silky camp-collar shirt (completely unbuttoned, naturally) and a pair of tinted shades so big no one can see how distressingly bloodshot your eyes are “because it’s, like, peak allergy season, dude” and the Nora Ephron marathon you sped through in record fucking time has nothing to do with it. (How you holding up, bud? Nothing wrong with getting in a good old-fashioned cry, especially these days. You hanging in there?)

And c’mon, how many iconic characters solidified their place in the pantheon of pop culture purely through their commitment to the style? (Sure, some serious ink and a bad attitude definitely helps, but the point still stands.) You’re telling me you don’t want to look like Nic Cage in Moonstruck?! Who doesn’t want to look like Nic Cage in Moonstruck?!

Cop the right undershirt and you, too, can be the paradigm of effortless style you always swore you’d become—even if changing out of your PJs and putting on a T-shirt is the most effortful thing you’ve done all day.