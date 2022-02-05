The best VPNs for accessing American Prime Video from the UK

Prime Video is the seriously popular on-demand streaming service that hosts literally thousands of movies, shows, and award-winning Prime Originals. Amazon Prime is priced at £79 per year and offers one-day delivery, unlimited music, and includes this impressive streaming service.

You can pay for the whole package in one lump sum or pay monthly at a cost of £7.99 a month, which comes to almost £100 each year. Alternatively, can get a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you are a new customer, which lets you get a taste of all the benefits before you fully commit. You can then cancel the trial when it comes to an end, or you can continue Prime membership at the full price. The choice is all yours.

At £79 a year, Amazon Prime Video works out at about £6.50 a month, which is similar to other streaming video services like Netflix. However, you don’t get a delivery service, music streaming, and access to the Kindle library with Netflix. It’s for this reason that so many people continue to sign up to Amazon’s video streaming service. Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on all the Kindle Fire tablets and more than 600 other devices, including pretty much every computer, smartphone, console, and smart TV you can imagine.

This all sounds great, but imagine for a moment that not everything is perfect. Imagine that everything is not well with the world, because you have signed up to Amazon Prime Video to specifically watch one programme, and it’s only shown on the U.S. version of the service. It’s a troubling thought and it seems to happen fairly regularly.

Fortunately, there is something you can do to avoid this annoying issue. You can use a VPN to gain access to all of the best American content from the UK.

What is a VPN?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) provide online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network from a public internet connection. VPNs hide your real IP address so all of your online activity is untraceable and secure.

Does this make sense? We understand that this sort of technology can be confusing, so it can help to think of a VPN as a tunnel through which all of your online traffic passes. This tunnel is encrypted, meaning that nobody can see into it, and everything inside is protected against online threats like hackers, viruses, and malware.

What are the benefits of using a VPN?

VPNs are used to provide protection for your sensitive information , and this is obviously important. These services are vital for improving you cybersecurity, there is another reason that VPNs are so popular.

These tools can also be used to watch content that is normally blocked in your location by hiding your real IP address and connecting you to a server in another country. This simple process tricks leading streaming sites into thinking you are based in another country, meaning you can watch all of the extra content from global libraries.

VPNs are keys to the online world, granting you access to more of the shows and films you love by bypassing geo-restrictions.

How do you unblock American Prime Video with a VPN?

The process of accessing the American version of Prime Video with a VPN is actually really simple. All you need to do is open up your preferred VPN, select an American server in order to spoof your IP to a U.S. address, and then head to Prime Video.

There is a bit of a cat and mouse situation with streaming sites and VPNs, as sites like Prime Video and Netflix look to detect VPN usage and block servers. This is why you should always try and pick a VPN with a large and diverse network of servers, so you always have plenty of options to bypass restrictions.

You will still need to be subscribed to Prime Video for this trick to work. A VPN is not going to grant access to the streaming site for free. Instead, a VPN provides access to more libraries from around the world, once you’re subscribed.

What is the best VPN for Prime Video?

There are plenty of VPNs out there that can bypass online restrictions to unblock Prime Video, which is good and bad. It’s great to have options, but with so many VPNs to consider, it can be tough to pick the best option for you. This is where we come in.

We have outlined the best VPNs for the job. If you’re looking to unlock more content from anywhere in the world, we recommend checking out ExpressVPN, PureVPN, NordVPN, and the other names in this list. There should be something for everyone and every budget. You just need to weigh up each VPN against your own set of preferences, and pick a favourite.

These are the best VPNs for Prime Video in 2022.