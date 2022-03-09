The best VPNs for accessing extra content on Disney+

Disney+ is packed full of exciting content that can keep you entertained for absolutely ages, but what if you’re located somewhere that the streaming service isn’t available? Your only real option is to invest in a VPN.

There are plenty of impressive VPNs that can unblock Disney+ (and other streaming sites like Netflix), as well as providing data protection, traffic encryption, virus protection, and much more. These security tools are becoming increasingly popular, and it’s clear to see why.

We all need more content options right now, and for that we require something that can bypass geo-restrictions to access blocked entertainment. That something is a VPN.

What is a VPN?

VPNs are useful security tools that provide protection for your information by creating a private network that hides your real IP address. All of your activity is untraceable and secure, because all of your online traffic passes through an encrypted tunnel. Nobody can see into the tunnel, and everything inside the tunnel is protected against online threats like hackers, viruses, and malware.

The act of hiding your real IP address is what can trick leading streaming sites into thinking you are based in another country.

What are the benefits of using a VPN?

VPNs are primarily used to provide protection for your sensitive information, but there’s another reason that VPNs are so popular. These tools can be also be used to watch content that is normally blocked in your location.

By hiding your real IP address and connecting you to a server in another country, you can watch all your favourite content from that location. For example, you could watch all the extra films and shows on American Disney+ that are not usually accessible outside of the U.S. There is so much content out there that can be accessed with the help of a VPN.

How do you unblock extra content on Disney+ with a VPN?

Using a VPN to unblock Disney+ is really easy. All you need to do is open up your preferred VPN, select a server in order to spoof your IP to an address with access to Disney+, and then head to the streaming site. This quick and easy action makes Disney+ think you’re in a location with access when you’re not in the country, so you can watch all that great content that is normally unavailable. Not too complicated, right?

We should make it very clear that you still need to be subscribed to Disney+ for this trick to work. A VPN is not going to grant access to the streaming site for free. A VPN provides access to more libraries from around the world, once you’re subscribed.

What is the best VPN for Disney+?

When it comes to choosing a VPN specifically for Disney+, we’ve tested PureVPN , CyberGhost , NordVPN , and ExpressVPN , all of which can successfully stream Disney+ content at the time of writing.

We recommend taking your time and carefully assessing all of the options listed here, and then pinpointing the service that best fits your requirements and lifestyle. There is something for everyone in this roundup.

These are the best VPNs for Disney+ in 2022.