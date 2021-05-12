The best VPNs for unblocking and watching American Prime Video

Prime Video is the seriously popular on-demand streaming service that hosts literally thousands of movies, shows, and award-winning Prime Originals. Amazon Prime is priced at £79 per year and offers one-day delivery, unlimited music, and includes this impressive streaming service.

You can pay for the whole package in one lump sum or pay monthly at a cost of £7.99 a month, which comes to almost £100 each year. Alternatively, can get a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you are a new customer, which lets you get a taste of all the benefits before you fully commit. You can then cancel the trial when it comes to an end, or you can continue Prime membership at the full price. The choice is all yours.

At £79 a year, Amazon Prime Video works out at about £6.50 a month, which is similar to other streaming video services like Netflix. However, you don’t get a delivery service, music streaming, and access to the Kindle library with Netflix. It’s for this reason that so many people continue to sign up to Amazon’s video streaming service. Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on all the Kindle Fire tablets and more than 600 other devices, including pretty much every computer, smartphone, console, and smart TV you can imagine.

This all sounds great, but imagine for a moment that not everything is perfect. Imagine that everything is not well with the world, because you have signed up to Amazon Prime Video to specifically watch one programme, and it’s only shown on the U.S. version of the service. It’s a troubling thought and it seems to happen fairly regularly.

Fortunately, there is something you can do to avoid this annoying issue. You can use a VPN to gain access to all of the best American content from the UK.

What is a VPN?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) provide online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network from a public internet connection. VPNs hide your real IP address so all of your online activity is untraceable and secure.

Does this make sense? We understand that this sort of technology can be confusing, so it can help to think of a VPN as a tunnel through which all of your online traffic passes. This tunnel is encrypted, meaning that nobody can see into it, and everything inside is protected against online threats like hackers, viruses, and malware.

Why should you invest in a VPN?

VPNs are used to provide , and this is obviously important. These services are vital for improving you cybersecurity, there is another reason that VPNs are so popular.

These tools can also be used to watch content that is normally blocked in your location by hiding your real IP address and connecting you to a server in another country. This simple process tricks leading streaming sites into thinking you are based in another country, meaning you can watch all of the extra content from global libraries.

VPNs are keys to the online world, granting you access to more of the shows and films you love by bypassing geo-restrictions.

How do you unblock Prime Video with a VPN?

The process of accessing American Prime Video with a VPN is actually really simple. All you need to do is open up your preferred VPN, select an American server in order to spoof your IP to a U.S. address, and then head to Prime Video.

There is a bit of a cat and mouse situation with streaming sites and VPNs, as sites like Prime Video and Netflix look to detect VPN usage and block servers. This is why you should always try and pick a VPN with a large and diverse network of servers, so you always have plenty of options to bypass restrictions.

You will still need to be subscribed to Prime Video for this trick to work. A VPN is not going to grant access to the streaming site for free. Instead, a VPN provides access to more libraries from around the world, once you’re subscribed.

What is the best VPN for Prime Video?

There are plenty of VPNs out there that can bypass online restrictions to unblock Prime Video, which is good and bad. It’s great to have options, but with so many VPNs to consider, it can be tough to pick the best option for you. This is where we come in.

We have outlined the best VPNs for the job. If you’re looking to unlock more content from anywhere in the world, we recommend checking out ExpressVPN, PureVPN, NordVPN, and the other names in this list. There should be something for everyone and every budget. You just need to weigh up each VPN against your own set of preferences, and pick a favourite.

These are the best VPNs for unblocking and watching Prime Video in 2021.



Great customer support • High-level performance Most expensive • Limited number of connections ExpressVPN is the most expensive option but you get great performance and superb customer support for the higher cost ExpressVPN With ExpressVPN you can access American content with a straightforward method.

ExpressVPN offers custom apps, in particular for Android and iOS, making it really easy to maintain access to U.S. Amazon Prime Video content when you are on the go.

There’s no free trial with ExpressVPN and it’s one of the pricier options at about £5 per month. You can’t try before you buy, but there is a 30-day money back guarantee so if you don’t like it you can get out without losing out.

ExpressVPN provides access to speedy servers from anywhere in the world, with great customer support. So it ticks the two essential boxes when it comes to VPNs. ExpressVPN operate across 94 countries, meaning that the performance shouldn't dip away if you are travelling around.



Strong privacy policy • Advanced security features • Simultaneous connections • Large server network • Intuitive interface CyberGhost VPN is a comprehensive service that easily unblocks American Prime Video. CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost VPN is a slick VPN with an attractive interface that makes it appealing for beginners.

CyberGhost VPN does not store information on your IP address, DNS queries, browsing history, or session duration, and it offers advanced security features like split tunnelling. As an added bonus, CyberGhost VPN is really easy to install and use, with an intuitive design that should suit everyone. Even complete VPN newbies should be absolutely fine with CyberGhost VPN.

CyberGhost VPN is one of the most comprehensive products on offer, with a strong stance on privacy, a slick interface, a good network of servers, decent connection speeds, and much more.



Huge server network • Good speeds • 10 simultaneous connections A powerful VPN that doesn’t look great, but performance makes up for it. Private Internet Access Private Internet Access lets users connect to an absolutely massive network of servers, which is great for streamers.

The interface is a little clunky and outdated, but that really doesn’t matter because users get powerful encryption, strong connection speeds, and much more. Private Internet Access keep things simple and covers all of the essentials.

Unblocking of streaming sites relies on a strong and diverse network of servers, and Private Internet Access definitely has that. You can pick from literally thousands of high-speed servers based all over the world with this powerful VPN.



Strong performance • Packed full of great features • Easy to install • Low price There’s no free trial option • The trickiest process to connect to US Amazon Prime Video content Not the easiest process to gain access to US content but a strong list of features and good performance makes up for this PureVPN It’s slightly tricky to access U.S. Amazon Prime content with PureVPN, but it’s worth it.

PureVPN boasts an outstanding network of international VPN servers and this helps with performance. It also has a whole bunch of useful features to help you stay protected online and use its interface with ease.

So PureVPN isn’t the absolute fastest but it is one of the best thanks to its mix of competitive performance and an attractive design.

Pure VPN has geographically diverse servers, a dedicated IP, and a strong privacy policy. It doesn't have the best performance statistics but it certainly doesn't have the worst. It's somewhere in the top half.

PureVPN is going to cost you £2.35 a month which is really good value compared to some of the other VPNs in this list. The main negative is that it's slightly tricky to access U.S. Amazon Prime content with PureVPN, as you have to first select Stream Mode then connect to a United States server. We aren't saying this should put you off though, because even though it's trickier, it's still pretty straightforward.



Solid performance • Very easy to access US Prime Video content • Free trial Not the most simple interface design A solid option with very few weaknesses and the easiest means of accessing U.S. Prime Video content NordVPN NordVPN takes your privacy seriously, and can access American Amazon Prime Video content with ease.

NordVPN is also a strong contender when selecting a VPN to access U.S. content due to its stance on security. With a selection of offerings that boost protection, traffic passes through two separate VPN servers and NordVPN operates a ‘no logs’ policy, meaning your data should be secure.

NordVPN is able to supply a connection that doesn't reduce connection speed due to its large number of servers and locations — 5100 servers in 62 countries around the world.

The best NordVPN price we can find is £2.29 per month. That's really cheap, especially when you consider that NordVPN is an all-round solid VPN and the easiest choice when it comes to accessing U.S. Amazon Prime Video content. All you need to do is connect to a United States server with NordVPN, and that's it.