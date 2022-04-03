The best VPNs for unblocking Japanese Netflix

We are living in the golden age of streaming, with absolutely loads of platforms hosting a massive library of content. We have literally thousands of movies and shows to choose from every night, and yet, it can still feel like there is nothing left to watch. We are spoilt for choice, but still not satisfied.

Not content with the wide range of streaming sites on offer, a lot of users are turning to VPNs to unlock extra content from around the world. These services can connect you to a server in another location to bypass the geo-restrictions of top sites like Netflix. With a VPN, you can even connect to a secure server in Japan and access a bunch of top dubbed movies and anime shows from this extremely popular library.

Before we get into the best VPNs for Japanese Netflix, we should probably make a few things clear. Here’s everything you need to know about VPNs and the process of accessing this library.

What is a VPN?

VPNs are powerful security tools that protect your personal information by creating a private network that hides your real IP address. With a VPN, all of your online traffic passes through an encrypted tunnel. Nobody can see into the tunnel and everything inside the tunnel is protected against online threats, so all of your activity is untraceable and secure.

What are the benefits of using a VPN?

We know that a lot of people are only interested in VPNs for their ability to access extra movies and shows, but it’s important to remember that these services are primarily designed to provide protection for your sensitive information. By encrypting all of your online traffic, VPNs help you to remain protected against cyber threats like hackers, surveillance software, and malware.

Then there is streaming. VPNs hide your real IP address and connect you to a server in another country, so you can watch all your favourite content from that location. The process is quick and easy. You don’t need to be a VPN expert. You can open up a whole new world of content in just a few clicks.

How do you access Japanese Netflix with a VPN?

The process of accessing Japanese Netflix with a VPN is actually really simple. All you need to do is open up your preferred VPN, select a Japanese server to spoof your IP to the country, and then log in to Netflix. This action makes Netflix think you’re in Japan, so you can watch all that great content that is normally unavailable. We’re sure you can manage that.

You still need to be subscribed to Netflix for this trick to work, obviously. A VPN is not going to grant access to the streaming site for free. A VPN provides access to more libraries from around the world, once you’re subscribed. Understood?

What is the best VPN for Japanese Netflix?

There are a lot of VPN services out there that can reliably unblock Japanese Netflix, but which is the best for you? Everyone is different, but we’ve lined up something to suit every streamer. We’ve also highlighted the best deals on ExpressVPN, Surfshark, PureVPN, CyberGhost VPN, NordVPN, and more.

These are the best VPNs for Japanese Netflix in 2022.