The Best War Movies On Netflix Provide a Searing Look at Humanity

Since the start of Hollywood, war has been given a frequent spotlight in American cinema. (Check out that first Best Picture winner.) Beginning as an ideal form for patriotic propaganda through war epics and pre-matinee PSAs, war in film has since developed into a genre all its own. Within such dire, morally bound climates, plots are driven at rapid-fire pacing by high-stakes action sequences and psychological struggles.

Beyond the American fascination with military heroism and sacrifice, the war film genre has begun to lend us a closer look into the deeper ethical complications of war in itself. While many films focus upon glorification and romanticization, filmmakers have also used the medium’s subjectivity as a deeper, humanized lens to the true atrocities of wartime. Through these stories, we can attempt to gain a closer relationship to a machination that often feels so emotionally distant.

From action-packed reenactments, to moving biographical dramas, commentary-fueled farces, and more, these are the best war movies to stream on Netflix.