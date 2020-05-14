The Best Waterproof Headphones for Swimmers—or Really Sweaty Gym Goers

Maybe you’re a swimmer who needs some power tracks to get through laps. Maybe you’re a surfer that wants to listen to some scuzzy L.A. rock like Local Natives as you’re paddling out. Or maybe you’re just a sweaty person—like, really sweaty. Whatever the case, waterproof headphones make sense as a second pair or even your primary one. It doesn’t hurt to be able to wash something you have in your ear all day, after all. There’s a big range, but the first thing to dig into is, well, how waterproof they are.

Let us detour briefly into some rather dull, albeit important, tech talk. Waterproof headphones, like waterproof speakers, have IP ratings, which are formatted “IPXX.” The second X rates how waterproof a pair of headphones is on a scale of zero to eight. The closest to eight, the better. A pair of IPX7 headphones can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes, while a set of IPX8 headphones can go beyond a meter for longer. The manufacturer will clarify if you can take it into salt water. The first X rates how well the headphones are against things like sand and dust, on a scale of zero to six. (An X means the headphones have not been officially tested for dust protection.)

Another feature to consider is internal storage, which you’ll need for listening to audio under the surface; Bluetooth won’t transmit in water, meaning you won’t be able to hear your Spotify playlist. It’s old-school, but effective.

Here are 10 of the best waterproof headphones we could find. Some have built-in storage, some have Bluetooth, some have both, but all that will get you through a wet, hot, or maybe just sweaty, summer.