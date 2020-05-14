The Best Waterproof Headphones for Swimmers—or Really Sweaty Gym Goers
Maybe you’re a swimmer who needs some power tracks to get through laps. Maybe you’re a surfer that wants to listen to some scuzzy L.A. rock like Local Natives as you’re paddling out. Or maybe you’re just a sweaty person—like, really sweaty. Whatever the case, waterproof headphones make sense as a second pair or even your primary one. It doesn’t hurt to be able to wash something you have in your ear all day, after all. There’s a big range, but the first thing to dig into is, well, how waterproof they are.
Let us detour briefly into some rather dull, albeit important, tech talk. Waterproof headphones, like waterproof speakers, have IP ratings, which are formatted “IPXX.” The second X rates how waterproof a pair of headphones is on a scale of zero to eight. The closest to eight, the better. A pair of IPX7 headphones can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes, while a set of IPX8 headphones can go beyond a meter for longer. The manufacturer will clarify if you can take it into salt water. The first X rates how well the headphones are against things like sand and dust, on a scale of zero to six. (An X means the headphones have not been officially tested for dust protection.)
Another feature to consider is internal storage, which you’ll need for listening to audio under the surface; Bluetooth won’t transmit in water, meaning you won’t be able to hear your Spotify playlist. It’s old-school, but effective.
Here are 10 of the best waterproof headphones we could find. Some have built-in storage, some have Bluetooth, some have both, but all that will get you through a wet, hot, or maybe just sweaty, summer.
Flextreme Headphones
Think of these as an iPod shuffle you can strap to your head. They have built-in storage that holds 4GB of music (or podcasts, or audio books), but no Bluetooth. So they’re really meant for swimmers, and have the highest waterproof rating. For when you’re out of the pool, the package also includes earbuds more appropriate for above-water workouts. They’re clunky, sure, but it’s hard to beat the price.
Battery life: 10 hours
IP rating: IPX8
Endurance DIVE Headphones
With JBL, you’re getting decent audio quality for a reasonable price. These have 1GB of onboard storage and Bluetooth for streaming when you’re not underwater. That’s all you really need in a pair of waterproof headphones, and at this price they’re kind of irresistible. One catch: The buttons can be finicky and oversensitive when you’re putting in laps in the pool.
Battery life: 7 hours
IP rating: IPX7
Swimbuds Sport Headphones
amazon.com
$60.00
Wired earbuds? These are practically fossils. And so are MP3 players. But Underwater Audio actually makes both specifically for swimmers, and they have a niche following. The wire of the Swimbuds is short enough to plug into Underwater Audio’s SYRN MP3 player, which attaches to the back of your goggles. For use during a commute or a gym workout, the pack does include a cord extender, and four different eartip styles.
Battery life: N/A
IP rating: IPX8
Best for Hardcore Swimmers
Swimbuds MP3 Player
amazon.com
$80.00
These Swimbuds MP3 are a step up from the previous Swimbuds Sports, because they don’t require you to own a separate, waterproof MP3 player, which we’re assuming very few do. They have 8GB of storage, which is abundant space for your music, and like the Sports, you get four different eartips from which to pick the best fit. (Still no Bluetooth, though.) They’re certainly not the prettiest pair of headphones—they loop over your ears so that red control panel rests behind them—but they hold tight. Besides, big buttons are easier to press when you’re underwater.
Battery life: 7 hours
IP Rating: IPX8
Duo Headphones
amazon.com
$104.99 (25% off)
The FINIS Duo headphones are designed to clip onto a pair of goggles to rest on your cheekbones in front of your ears, chunky control panel and all. You won’t get style points for these, but the tech is cool. FINIS transmits audio via bone conduction, which means you’ll get clear playback without having buds jamming into your ears. These headphones hold 4GB of music (no Bluetooth) and are completely waterproof.
Battery life: 7 hours
IP rating: IPX8
Best for Roughing It
Walkman NW-WS623 Headphones
Sony’s headphones come with more features than most. Besides being fully waterproof and Bluetooth connected, they have ambient noise control, 4GB of music storage, and a quick-charge time of three minutes for an hour of playback. Plus, they’re strong enough to work in temperatures from 23 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’ll stay airtight against dust and dirt, making them exceptionally good for outdoor adventuring in places where Wifi and Bluetooth might be patchy. It’s your beloved Walkman, reimagined for 2020.
Battery life: 12 hours
IP rating: IP58
Coolest Tech
Aeropex Headphones
rei.com
$159.95
The Aeropex is another pair of headphones that uses bone conduction tech to play music through your skull but are much sleeker than those from Finis, hence the price. They loop behind the head and over the ears, with the actual bone-conducting piece taking up far less space on your head. Your ears will be able to pick up sounds around you (sharks in the water, bikers on the sidewalks, that sort of thing), but there’s a noise-cancelling feature if you’d prefer peace and quiet with your music. However, even though they’re waterproof, they’re not ideally shaped for swimming laps. Besides, there’s no internal MP3 storage, just Bluetooth.
Battery life: 8 hours
IP rating: IP67
Vista Earbuds
amazon.com
$179.99
Here, we’ve crossed fully into the territory of waterproof earbuds that aren’t built for swimming and don’t have internal MP3 players. So, wireless earbuds that can withstand buckets of sweat and won’t tangle you in cords. These Jaybirds are truly great for workouts—lightweight and airtight, with strong Bluetooth connectivity, and an app that lets you tweak the audio settings.
Battery life: 6 hours (10 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IPX7
Elite Active 75t Earbuds
Jabra has Jaybird beat in a few areas: the battery life and the sound quality are better, and the buttons are easier to operate. That explains the price jump. On the downside, they don’t fit quite so snuggly, and a vigorous workout might make them pop out. Wear them for commuting in the rain or sweating lightly on a walk.
Battery life: 7.5 hours (28 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IP57
Best for Above-Ground Workouts
Powerbeats Pro Earphones
These are, hands down, our favorite workout headphones, if you can stomach the price. That’s why they’re on this list, despite the fact that they’re only sweat resistant—as in, you can’t do more than splash them with some droplets. But keep them relatively dry, and you’ll have a pair of wireless earbuds with a ridiculously user-friendly command setup and rich, deep, pumping sound.
Battery life: 9 hours (24 hours with charging case)
IP rating: IPX4
