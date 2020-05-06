The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch aka Bernadette welcomes baby boy Brooks amidst lockdown; pens heartfelt note thanking ‘front line heroes’ | Bollywood Life

There’s newfound reason to celebrate for all Big bang Theory fans amidst the doom and gloom of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actress Melissa Raucha, who plays the much-loved character of Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the sitcom, has just welcomed a baby boy with her husband and writer, Winston Rauch. They’ve named him Brooks. This is Melissa and Winston’s second child together, after their 3-year old daughter, Sadie. Both mother and baby are doing fine, and the couple is beside themselves with joy at the new addition to their family. Also Read – Johnny Galecki on the finale of The Big Bang Theory: The last episode is something that we’ve talked about for many, many years

Taking to her official Instagram to announce the good news to the world, The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa also penned a heartfelt note to “the front line heroes” who helped bring her son into the world during these trying, uncertain times. Read both her note and check out her post below: Also Read – Big Bang Theory will stop airing after 12 seasons in 2019

“I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts. His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes – the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement. Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or “Pandemamamas” – as I like to call us – who are navigating these uncharted waters. Please go to the link in my bio to check out the essay I wrote on the subject for Glamour. As I’ve previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood – so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I’m sending you so much love.”

We wish the couple all the joy and happiness in the world.

