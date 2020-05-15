The Biggest Weekend of Live Sports on TV in a Long Time

The preliminaries begin at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the main card at 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Golf

It’s only a charity exhibition, but it involves three of the top golfers in the world. On paper, No. 1-ranked Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Dustin Johnson should be the favorites over perennial majors contender Rickie Fowler and his unexpected pairing, Matthew Wolff, a new pro who, like Fowler, went to Oklahoma State. But the skins game format will add an element of uncertainty.