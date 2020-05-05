‘The Blacklist’ goes animated for season 7 finale amid production shutdown Posted on May 5, 2020 by admin The Blacklist season 7 finale goes animated due to coronavirus | EW.com Top Navigation Close View image The Blacklist goes animated for season 7 finale amid production shutdown this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)