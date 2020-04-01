‘The Bold & The Beautiful’: Usher, Mario Lopez, & More Mega Stars Who Were On The Daytime Soap 

Since 1987, ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has entertained soap lovers with scandal, romance, and some of the best celeb cameos to ever hit the small screen. Take a look back with us at cameos from Usher, Gina Rodriguez and more.

The Bold & The Beautiful has been the gift that keeps on giving for decades. After its launch on the soap scene in the late ’80s, B&B has set the bar high with its laundry list of celebrity cameos. Singer Usher, Host Mario Lopez, Gina Rodriguez, Maitland Ward (Boy Meets World), Singer Sabrina Bryan (Cheetah Girls) and more famous faces have all guest-starred on the hit soap opera. Check out our attached gallery to see every star (then and now) who’s landed a spot on the B&B cast list.

We took a trip down memory lane to see who visited the famed Forrester family in their younger years. Many stars who’ve stopped by the set for guest spots were just in the beginning stages of their now iconic or award-winning careers. In some cases, B&B has even helped put some stars on the map in Hollywood.

Other notable names who’ve guest-starred on B&B include Betty White, Alan Thicke, Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Christopher Knight, Drew Carey, Daddy Yankee, Fred Willard, Fabio, Julia Michaels, Tamar Braxton, Patrick Duffy, Melissa Rivers, Phyllis Diller, Sheryl Underwood, Robin Givens, Wayne Brady.

Usher (L) during his time on the show, and (R) the singer during a recent red carpet appearance. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Mario Lopez (L) during his time on the show, and (R) the red carpet host during a recent event. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)