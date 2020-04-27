The Boys : The world might have got a superhero global blockbuster that dethrone…

The Boys :

The world might have got a superhero global blockbuster that dethroned a movie of blue aliens, that reigned for a decade at number 1 spot, but it doesn’t conceal the truth that we are going through the superhero fatigue in terms of content and story. The new amazon prime series “The Boys” is a breath of fresh air in this genre which warns us what will be the inevitable destiny of superhero fandom. When superheroes are backed by a multi-billion business empire, a small team of guys seeks vengeance on the corrupt power-mongering heroes who turned their life upside down.

Read the complete review by clicking on the bio or go to

The Boys – The best Superhero stuff of 2019!

#badassmoviereviews #hollywoodfilmreview

#theboysreview #theboystv #amazonprime #televisonseries #season1 #theboys #amazon #erickripke #garthennis #darickrobertson #karlurban #jackquaid #billybutcher #hughie #vought #starlight #homelander #A-train #blacknoir #blackcomedy #superheromovies #superhero #comicbookmovie #comics #marvel #dc #mcu #2019tvseries

Date: 01-Aug-2019

Source