The Byrdes Will Face Their Deadliest Challenge Yet in ‘Ozark’ Season Four

Even though its finale might have overplayed its hand , Season Three of Ozark was another satisfying entry in the series. You had Jonah using a drone to peep on Ellie Pierce and catch a rival cartel murdering a band of mobsters with roughly the same amount of enthusiasm, Wendy sharing Burger King with her brother hours before ordering his execution, and Ruth calling Helen Pierce a bitch wolf. Classic.

If you watched the finale, you’ll probably agree that it leaves little question that the showrunners have a running Google Doc with Season Four ideas. Remember, when Ozark ends a season, it typically does most of its season-finale, death-and-betrayal twists in the penultimate episode. Then, the actual finale does most of the legwork in setting up the next season. In this case, Wendy has her brother killed in Episode Nine, then, in Episode 10, Ozark lays so much groundwork for new episodes, setting up Marty and Wendy’s ascension to Omar Navarro’s right hand, that it’s fairly easy to imagine what the series will look like going forward.

Here’s what you can expect for Season Four of Ozark, including when it will air, what it will be about, and more.

When is Ozark coming back for Season Four?

In the past, Netflix has only waited a month or two before announcing the renewal of Ozark for new episodes, with a little over a year between seasons. So, you can expect more Ozark around the summer or fall of 2021—although that might change due to production issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless, Ozark’s creators definitely have at least two more seasons in mind. During a panel at the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills last spring, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy talked about how many seasons he imagines for the series going forward.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons. It could be four, it could be seven… but that always seemed like a good number to us,” Mundy said.

What will Ozark Season Four be about?

Well, if Marty and Wendy, covered in Helen Pierce brains (sorry), hugging Omar Navarro didn’t clue you in—Season Four of Ozark will follow the Byrdes as they navigate life as direct reports to the cartel’s head honcho. So, expect more Ozark wheeling and dealing, which will likely include: A new casino, the development of the Byrde Family Foundation, and the death of a rival or two. Only with way more Wendy-Navarro “Hotline Bling” moments.

TINA ROWDEN/NETFLIX

Mundy talked about the final moments of Season Three in an interview with Indiewire , confirming that, yeah, Marty and Wendy will be in deeper shit than ever when the new season begins:

“Marty kind of said it in the speech that he gives to try and get Wendy out of bed, which is that we have to burrow all the way into the center of this thing. To us, it’s that. It’s, you’re a vital part of this enterprise now and you’re completely on his radar, to the point where he’s commingling his or someone else’s blood with yours, you’re sharing in that. And so, for better or worse, you’re completely in this game, and now it’s yours to see if you have another play left in you.”

Now, Ozark wouldn’t be Ozark if the entire Ozarks weren’t gunning after Marty and Wendy as they try to launder their money in peace. At the end of Season Three, Darlene Snells plays Nick Fury and puts together the Ozark Avengers, and recruits the Langmores and the Kansas City mob to build back up her humble drug-making-and-distributing business. Bet on Darlene and recent Byrde Enterprises dropout Ruth to go after the Byrdes in Season Four. The latter, especially, considering that Mundy teased a Ruth v. Marty and Wendy showdown in future episodes. Then, of course, there’s this quote from Mundy, which makes it sound like Ruth could come out on top when Ozark wraps up for good.

“If we’re lucky enough to get a Season 4, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else,” he said. “And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?”