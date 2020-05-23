The California School District Contending With Collective Post-Traumatic Stress

Illustration: Sarah Mazzetti for HuffPost This story about climate change and education was produced as part of the nine-part series “Are We Ready? How Schools Are Preparing — and Not Preparing — Children for Climate Change,” reported by HuffPost and The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. PARADISE, Calif. — The sky was a bright orange, betraying the likelihood of a small wildfire of the sort that occasionally flares near this town in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas. But 11th grader Hannah Sperske was more worried about a chemistry test later that day, so she stuffed flashcards in her pocket and drove to school. Sperske never made it to class that morning of Nov. 8, 2018. When she arrived at Paradise High School, a campus of low-slung concrete buildings shaded by tall pines, her principal was yelling at kids to evacuate as embers the diameter of baseballs fell from the sky. The Camp Fire incinerated Sperske’s house, the homes of most of her friends and her town of Paradise. It also left her anguished and angry. After the fire, she hated going to the “airport school,” the nickname for the temporary school space in an office building beside the town’s tiny airport. Flimsy foam dividers separated the classrooms, and it was hard to concentrate. Sperske got one of her first Bs, cried most days and could barely motivate herself to study. “It was really weird to go from being the smartest person in my class and putting in the most effort to feeling dumb all the time, and unmotivated and not wanting to do anything,” Sperske said. “It was a 180 turn.”



JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images A burned neighborhood in Paradise, California, on Nov. 15, 2018.

A year and a half after the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, students are coping with the psychological consequences of living through a megadisaster that sent them running for their lives. Apathy, anxiety and depression are up, educators here say, along with rates of parental alcoholism, drug abuse and divorce. Some kids still live in travel trailers and tents or make long commutes from towns 30 miles away. It’s a collective post-traumatic stress that has turned teachers into counselors and counselors into fire-trauma specialists and left students despondent and disconnected from learning. “It’s not just your house that burned, it’s everyone’s,” said Hilary Ervin, a special education teacher who was raised in Paradise and whose grandparents opened a furniture store here in the 1950s. “As a mom, I want to fix it. As a teacher, I want to fix it. But I can’t. I can’t give them a house. I can gather certain items, but I just can’t make everything better for everybody … I think it’s going to affect the town for a very long time.” This sort of crisis is one that more school districts may experience as climate changeelevates the risks of deadly wildfires, hurricanes, flooding and other extreme weather. In California,seven of the 10 most destructivefires on record haveoccurred since 2015. In Paradise, although fires had hit the town before, in 2018 the drier climate and high winds helped turn a blaze ignited by power lines into a catastrophic disaster that killed at least 86 people and left thousands homeless. After a natural disaster like the Camp Fire, rates ofpost-traumatic stress typically rise from 5% to 20%, although they can surge as high as 90%, depending on who is studied and how, says Elizabeth Haase, a psychiatrist who examines the psychological effects of climate change.



Caroline Preston The campus of Paradise High School, which was damaged in the Camp Fire but survived.

Eric Eckhart, part of a fleet of a dozen counselors who came out of retirement to help after the fire, spent much of the year visiting classrooms, meeting individually with students and helping them process the fire’s aftermath. He uses humor and art to connect with them. Eckhart keeps a drawing of a firetruck in his office. The student who drew it after the disaster obsessively researched fire departments and found calm in creating the image of the truck as a symbol of safety. “I have never worked in a situation where the collective stress level has been this high or this acute,” said Eckhart, who had retired in 2016 after 24 years with the district. In 2019, Paradise was left with about 1,700 students, compared with 3,400 before the fire, but even with fewer students, it has been struggling to help kids cope with basic needs. In addition to bringing back retired counselors and training them in trauma, district and county leaders have organized a committee on teacher mental health and begun to offer mindfulness exercises for younger kids. Before the Camp Fire, Butte County, where Paradise is located, had among thehighest poverty rates of any county in the state. The wildfire further destabilized families and left them fighting with insurance companies and hunting for jobs after their workplaces burned down. All around town, signs for wiped-out businesses — the House of Hair, the Health Mart, Paradise Inn — rise like gravestones. Only one of the district’s nine schools survived unscathed. Teachers here say the fire transformed the way they teach. Wendy Marsters, who has taught science at Paradise High School for 23 years, said that after the disaster, her advanced biology class was determined to stay focused on the AP exam. But the rest of her kids had a difficult time with the basics. “It’s really hard to actively participate in learning when you are living in shelters, you’re living in friends’ houses, on couches, you are in hotels, you’re driving 45 minutes. They were very shellshocked,” she said. She tried to make lessons as engaging as possible to give them some relief. But she taught more slowly than before, and even now she doesn’t get through as much material as she did pre-fire. Before every class, she reads the room for signs of anxiousness and depression, for sleepless students and kids who might be newly homeless.



Courtesy Wendy Marsters Wendy Marsters, who has taught science in Paradise for 23 years, works out of the temporary facility the high school moved into after the Camp Fire.

On the first anniversary of the fire, rather than sticking to the lesson plan, Marsters decided that students would watch Bob Ross videos and paint. Jori Krulder, an English teacher at the school for 17 years, said she sees more Ds and Fs than ever before. But now she’s happy if a kid who has been withdrawn engages with an essay, even if the writing is off-topic and doesn’t stick to the assignment. On a recent morning, her 10th graders were discussing “Fahrenheit 451,” the dystopian Ray Bradbury novel of an America in which books are banned and “firemen” burn them. Krulder had been teaching the book when the Camp Fire hit, and she’d been reluctant to return to it because of the fire imagery, but her students insisted. On this day, she asked them to write the book’s themes on index cards and build small sculptures representing those themes from pipe cleaners and popsicle sticks. They wrote things like, “Burning our way into destruction, if you burn away society, that destruction will take you with it,” and “Being awakened and seeing reality is important when there’s certain propaganda being spread.” A natural disaster is just one way that climate change can produce emotional harms, mental health professionals say. Heatwaves and air pollution contribute to brain inflammation that’s associated with higher levels of depression, behavioral disorders and other illnesses. And simply being aware of the warming climate and anticipating its consequences can provoke anxiety and grief, what some psychologists describe as “pre-traumatic stress disorder.” “There’s children’s distress about this, [that] they are living in a world that’s going to get worse, not better, that adults have betrayed them and not provided for them,” said Haase, who serves on theClimate Psychiatry Alliance, a group that is trying to help people cope.



Courtesy Jori Krulder English teacher Jori Krulder was teaching “Fahrenheit 451” when the Camp Fire hit. She was hesitant to return to the book because of the fire imagery, but her students insisted.