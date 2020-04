‘The Call to Unite’ 24-hour livestream will feature Oprah, Julia Roberts, more

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Common, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner and Yo-Yo Ma are among those set to participate, as will former President George W. Bush.

The event is being called a celebration of “our shared humanity,” according to a press release.

It will be live streamed at unite.us and on all major social media platforms.

It begins May 1 at 8 p.m. ET and will run until the same time on May 2.