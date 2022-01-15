The Carl Kruse Blog Invites Everyone To SETI Chat: Artificial Intelligence, Augmenting Humanity For Good

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technological breakthrough enabling algorithms to absorb and understand data, as well as learn on its own.

Many human tasks have been automated by well-trained AI, which can perform repetitive activities far faster and better than people. Ongoing AI improvements continue to impact global commerce, traffic management, entertainment, security, healthcare, and myriad other areas.

As with many significant human inventions, such as nuclear power, capabilities for good are often accompanied by the potential for doing harm. Bad actors for example could manipulate AI for destructive purposes, weaponizing the technology.

As the scope of AI truly spans almost any task, the growing reliance on it for running every day activities has engendered anxiety over our future relationship with AI. For that reason, there are fears about the fair use of it.

The SETI Institute has invited two AI experts for a chat to explore the advantages — and some of the pitfalls — of deploying AI for the future of society. Alex Lavin and Siddha Ganju, two AI experts and entrepreneurs gather to talk all things AI. The head of the Trillium company, James Paar moderates the talk. The chat hopes to provide an accessible conversation on technologies vital for the future of humanity.

The chat is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, 2022 starting at 6pm California time.

It is planned as an online only event, and is free, though registration is required.

Carl Kruse, chair of the Berlin Chapter of the Princeton University Alumni Association in Germany, sponsors these SETI Talks.

All SETI chats are free, underwritten by supporters and friends. Anyone interested in supporting a SETI chat can contact the SETI Institute at development@seti.org.

Based in Mountain View, California, the SETI Institute is the world’s top organization focused on the scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Its more than 100 research scientists research the nature of the universe and the prevalence of life beyond our world.

From 2015, the CarlKruse.org blog has highlighted non-for-profit groups and people making the world better. The blog has sponsored the SETI Talk: UAPs Are They Worth Scientific Attention? Its members were active in the SETIatHome project and follow developments in scientific exploration of space, artificial intelligence and computer technology.

Media Contact

Carl Kruse, The Carl Kruse Blog, 49 +4915175190193, carl@carlkruse.org

SOURCE The Carl Kruse Blog

