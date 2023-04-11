The CFO Leadership Council Annual Conference Spotlights The Power of Storytelling: Charting the Road to Profitability

In this era, juggling numbers is not good enough. To reach the top, CFOs need to be expert communicator. CFOLC Conference East is spotlighting a visionary panel that will journey beyond KPIS: How CFO “Storytellers” Chart the Road to Profitability.

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success, recognizes the power of communications at its annual conference, June 6-8, 2023, with a featured panel, “How CFO Storytellers Chart the Road to Profitability.” With the role of CFO continuing to evolve, it is clear that communicating numbers alone can only take you so far.

“To truly succeed as a CFO, you need to be able to tell a story with data,” said Kevin Galloway, Principal Sales Advisor, NetSuite. “You need to be able to take your stakeholders on a journey that shows them how the company is moving forward.”

Recognized for outstanding storytelling abilities, NetSuite’s Kevin Galloway is to be joined on the panel by financial leaders Terry Coelho, Board Member of First Wave BioPharma, Inc, Melissa Herman, CFO of Login VSI and John Cappadona CFO of School of Rock.

“We are thrilled to have executives from varied industries share their stories,” said Kristin Todd, Vice President, CFO Leadership Council. “The ability of finance professionals to effectively communicate data and strategy is directly linked to success.”

For 13 years, senior financial decision-makers have descended upon Boston annually to take their careers and companies to the next level by seeing some of the most game-changing, influential CFOs in the world, on stage sharing their hard-won wisdom and insights in exclusive panels and fireside chats.

Today’s unsettled economic outlook is a real-world reminder of the importance of strategic financial leadership. The CFO Leadership Conference East is pivotal in helping senior financial leaders to drive business transformation and performance, while focusing on sustainable growth for companies. 300+ senior financial leaders are expected in-person this year at this event from various industries, providing these leaders and members with a platform to share their experiences, and strategies during these challenging times.

Learn more about this must-attend event:

CFOLC Conference East – June 6-8, 2023 – Boston MA

Media Contact

Kristin Todd, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 508-641-0465, kristin@cfolc.com

Stephany Jaramillo, The CFO Leadership Council, 201-281-2964, stephany@cfolc.com

