The Chainsmokers Donate 20,000 KN95 Masks to U.S. Hospitals Amid Pandemic
Thu, 16 April 2020 at 4:32 pm
The Chainsmokers are doing something fantastic to help medical workers.
The “Closer” duo donated 20,000 KN95 masks to two hospitals in the United States: 10,000 went to Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and 10,000 went to University Medical Center in Las Vegas – two hospitals working hard to help amid the global health crisis.
The masks were transported with the help of the Diocesan Emergency Task Force and the NYPD and LVMPD.
