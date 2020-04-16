The Chainsmokers Donate 20,000 KN95 Masks to U.S. Hospitals Amid Pandemic

The Chainsmokers are doing something fantastic to help medical workers.

The “Closer” duo donated 20,000 KN95 masks to two hospitals in the United States: 10,000 went to Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, and 10,000 went to University Medical Center in Las Vegas – two hospitals working hard to help amid the global health crisis.

The masks were transported with the help of the Diocesan Emergency Task Force and the NYPD and LVMPD.

