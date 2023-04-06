The Chinese Guangxi delegation visited Singapore to jointly promote CAEXPO and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor

On April 4, the 20th China-ASEAN Expo Roadshow came to Singapore, Liu Ning, Secretary of CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee, and Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State of Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of National Development of Singapore, attended the event.

China and Singapore are important partners across the sea, Mr. Liu said. Guangxi is the frontier and window of China’s opening up and cooperation with ASEAN, the permanent host of the CAEXPO, and an important hub for the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. Therefore, Guangxi welcomes friends from all sectors in Singapore to be our frequent guests, to seek a new chapter of cooperation and share new opportunities for development together. In September this year, the 20th CAEXPO and summit will be held in Nanning, Guangxi. We sincerely welcome Singapore friends to participate in the grand event and share business opportunities for cooperation.

Mr. Tan said that on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the CAEXPO, Singapore looks forward to sustaining the deepening cooperation with Guangxi and other provinces in China to strengthen connectivity, and to bring China and Southeast Asia closer.

At the Sino-Singapore Economic and Trade Cooperation Symposium, business representatives from Guangxi and Singapore exchanged views on issues such as investment in Guangxi, port and shipping logistics, aviation routes and digital economy, and expressed their willingness to strengthen practical cooperation in port construction, enterprise development, route network, aviation logistics and other fields, laying a foundation for carrying out all-round cooperation on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor between Guangxi and Singapore.

The roadshow was attended by over 80 representatives of key state-owned and private companies from the Guangxi delegation as well as more than 200 delegates from major business associations and enterprises in Singapore.

According to reports, when visited PSA International, Temasek, and Changi Airport Group, Mr. Liu and the Guangxi delegation also had in-depth exchanges on promoting practical cooperation between Guangxi and Singapore.

