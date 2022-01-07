The Chromebook deals continue in 2022: Save 24% on this ASUS pick

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 24%: Let’s face it, you don’t always need a fancy laptop. For the times when Google Docs will cut it, the ASUS C423 Chromebook has you covered. As of Jan. 4, it’s on sale at Walmart for just $165.40 — that’s $53.60 off its regular price of $219.

Chromebooks are basic laptops. They generally have less sophisticated features, like a lower quality graphics display or incompatibility with certain brand-specific software. However, if you don’t need advanced photo- or video-editing capabilities and don’t intend to get into competitive gaming, a Chromebook will probably do you just fine.

The ASUS Chromebook C423 has a 64GB hard drive, a 180-degree rotating hinge (lay it flat), 14-inch display, and USB Type-C and Type-A ports. Its Nanoedge display is anti-glare to reduce reflections and strain on the eyes during long hours at the screen, and it has a solid 10-hour battery life.

Like other Chromebooks, the ASUS C423 has built-in virus protection and automatic updates. Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will make sure you won’t lose any work to a bug or accident, as long as you’re connected to the internet.

Credit: ASUS

