The City of San José Awards BlocPower a Large-Scale Building Electrification and Workforce Development Project to Electrify Households

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BlocPower, a national climate tech company focused on electrifying aging urban buildings, in support of Climate Smart San José, announced that the City of San José, CA has awarded it a multi-year, $489,000 contract to electrify 250 residential buildings and support local green economy workforce development.

As part of the City’s Building Electrification Accelerator Partnership, BlocPower will provide project management, establish community engagement services, and leverage its proprietary BlocMaps software and data toolkit to identify buildings in need of energy upgrades and calculate project costs, energy savings, and incentive opportunities. BlocPower will establish a community advisory board to center San José’s electrification needs in program design. The accompanying workforce development support will create local jobs, while addressing the shortage of labor required to make successful electrification upgrades.

This partnership accelerates the City’s electrification goals in support of Carbon Neutrality by 2030. In November 2021, City Council set an aspirational goal of community wide carbon neutrality by 2030, thereby accelerating Climate Smart. The City’s Pathway to Carbon Neutrality by 2030 aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and create a greener, more resilient San José.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with the City of San José on its superb efforts to fight the effects of climate change, bring environmental and economic relief to its residents, and create exciting new green economy jobs,” said Donnel Baird, CEO and founder of BlocPower. “Our expertise in community engagement, workforce development, project financing and more will set up San José’s electrification program for success.”

“The City of San José continues to show commitment in reaching equitable and affordable community wide electrification,” said Kerrie Romanow, director for the Environmental Services Department. “Our partnership with the nation’s leading electrification company is proof of our commitment and determination to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.”

The project with San José closely follows other large-scale electrification projects recently launched by BlocPower in Denver, CO, and Oakland, CA, and city-scale decarbonization projects in Ithaca, NY and Menlo Park, CA. For more information on how to turn your city’s building electrification goals into climate action visit https://www.blocpower.io/.

About BlocPower

BlocPower is a Brooklyn-based climate technology company rapidly greening American cities. Since its founding in 2014, the company has completed energy projects in 1,200+ buildings and delivers results ahead of schedule and under budget. BlocPower utilizes its proprietary software for analysis, leasing, project management, and monitoring of urban clean energy projects and its customers are saving 20-40% on their energy bills each year. The company is backed by the world’s top investors, including Goldman Sachs, Kapor Capital, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, Andreessen Horowitz and American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact. In 2022, Fast Company named BlocPower the #4 Most Innovative Company in the World. For more information, please visit https://blocpower.io.

