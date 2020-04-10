The Comfiest Clothing to Wear Hanging on Your Couch (and on Those Zoom Calls)
Comfort and style don’t always work in tandem, but they should. There’s no reason the clothes you wear to the office can’t be the same options you throw on to work from home, or just to look presentable on video chats. With everything happening in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to have a wardrobe that doesn’t make you sacrifice one for the other. We hand-picked these options to satisfy both needs—for whatever your day has in store.
Versatile Deal
Cotton Jersey Henley Shirt
A basic henley can go a long way. This version from H&M makes it easy to roll up your sleeves and focus on the task at hand. It can be styled so many ways, you’ll want one in every color.
Runner Short and Tank
$29.00
Maybe fresh gear is just the motivation you need to get a new workout routine going. Or to get a nap going. Your call.
Drawstring Knit Shorts
When it’s too hot for pants but you can’t just sit around in your underwear, these knit shorts can save the day. Wear them to work out or just to hang out…there’s really no wrong way to do it.
Comfiest Slippers for Stepping Out
Berkeley Slippers
It’s hard to find a slipper that can double as a real shoe when you need it to. These will keep your feet nice and toasty and the rubber sole makes them durable enough to wear outside the house if you need to go for a quick walk around the block or take the trash out.
Slub Curved Hem Tee
$35.00
There’s absolutely a hierarchy in the basic tee world, and Buck Mason’s slub curved offering is toward the top of that list. The loose knit, textured material provides plenty of breathability. It’s the kind of shirt you’ll want to (and should) live in.
Athletic-Fit Jeans
$55.30
The revival of this brand (first established in 1948) was a welcomed return. Stretch fabric helps create a flexibility and durability that some other denim brands never reach, and at a fraction of the cost.
Earl Linen Blend Shirt
$68.98
If your day requires a collared shirt, go for linen. This Danish design was created for the active, urban lifestyle…but who’s to say it can’t work for your slightly less active virtual happy hour or video conference call?
Upgraded Sweats
Fleece Sweatpants
Pro tip: Buying sweats that look like khakis can fool a lot of people looking at you through a screen. If you aren’t already familiar with Richer Poorer’s line of loungewear, now is definitely the time to upgrade to a higher quality sweat.
Relaxed Fit Camp Collar Shirt
$88.00
You’re going to want almost every option in the Bonobos camp shirt collection. But if you have to choose just one, this simple striped style can work in just about any situation.
Short-Sleeve Towel Shirt
$89.00
When the hot weather hits and you need something to look good and keep you cool, this towel shirt will keep the sweat at bay. If you’re just sitting at home, live your best life and wear it open.
Jake Chino Short
Be prepared when shorts weather sneaks back up on you. You may already know (or should) about DL’s jean and chino offerings, and the brand’s shorts are equally as amazing. The “Barons” color can work with just about any shirt you pair it with. Slip on the Birkenstocks also on this list and you’re set for summer.
Extra-Luxe Hoodie
Velour Pullover Hoody
$123.00
Just try and find a hoody as luxurious as this velour option from Goodlife. It feels like a blanket you get to wear around all day.
Boston Soft Footbed
$145.00
Birkenstock is quintessential laid back style. Sure…you can wear them around the house, but eventually you’re going to have to get your steps in to break them in and maximize their comfort.
5-Pocket Stretch Twill Chino
$148.00
There are days you can spend in sweats and there are days that call for something more. These Todd Snyder chinos really stress the casual side of business casual, so you can feel as good as you look.
A Damn Good Sweatshirt
Pullover Crew Sweatshirt
$210.00
Daniel Patrick has mastered the art of the sweatshirt. Striking the perfect balance of comfort and style that inspired this list, the brand’s pullover crew is a wardrobe essential worth the investment. You’ll understand why the first time you slip one on.
City Slicker Western Shirt
Every day is casual Friday during quarantine. Mother Denim’s City Slicker is a cut above when it comes to denim shirts. With its light weight and dark wash, you can wear it to a virtual happy hour or just to get some work done around the house.
