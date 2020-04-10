The Comfiest Clothing to Wear Hanging on Your Couch (and on Those Zoom Calls)

Comfort and style don’t always work in tandem, but they should. There’s no reason the clothes you wear to the office can’t be the same options you throw on to work from home, or just to look presentable on video chats. With everything happening in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to have a wardrobe that doesn’t make you sacrifice one for the other. We hand-picked these options to satisfy both needs—for whatever your day has in store.