The Coolest Sneakers of 2020 (So Far)

We’re less than half a year into the absolute shitshow that is 2020, and it already feels like a lifetime. Pandemic. Lockdown. Looming economic uncertainty. It can get a little taxing, to say the least. But cheer up, bucko! If there’s any small consolation to be had in our current situation it’s that the Sneaker Industrial Complex carries on mostly undeterred, chugging merrily along and releasing all sorts of heat we’re now forced to flex within the confines of our homes (and, y’know, for all our loyal followers). And if that ain’t reason enough to persist, I’m not sure what is.

From retro rereleases to futuristic models to new riffs on not-entirely-new silhouettes—and everything else in between—there’s more than ever to help you stay enthused about the state of sneakers today. So stay positive, at least when it comes to the coolest sneakers of the year. Here’s what’s catching our eye so far.