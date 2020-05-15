The Coolest Sneakers of 2020 (So Far)
We’re less than half a year into the absolute shitshow that is 2020, and it already feels like a lifetime. Pandemic. Lockdown. Looming economic uncertainty. It can get a little taxing, to say the least. But cheer up, bucko! If there’s any small consolation to be had in our current situation it’s that the Sneaker Industrial Complex carries on mostly undeterred, chugging merrily along and releasing all sorts of heat we’re now forced to flex within the confines of our homes (and, y’know, for all our loyal followers). And if that ain’t reason enough to persist, I’m not sure what is.
From retro rereleases to futuristic models to new riffs on not-entirely-new silhouettes—and everything else in between—there’s more than ever to help you stay enthused about the state of sneakers today. So stay positive, at least when it comes to the coolest sneakers of the year. Here’s what’s catching our eye so far.
Adidas Consortium FYW XTA
In an ironic twist of fate, one of the best sneaker/hiker hybrids in a while debuted a few months into the midst of a global pandemic that has everyone hunkering down at home. If you happen to have access to a trail nearby, these are the shoes to wear while tackling it.
Release: 5/9
Retail Price: $149
Air Jordan 1 ‘Royal Toe’
It seems fitting that the first Jordan (but certainly not the last!) on this list is the style that started it all, in a colorway that pays direct homage to the OG Royale, no less.
Release: 5/9
Retail Price: $170
Adidas x 424 Shell-Toe Shoes
L.A.-based 424’s recent collaboration with the Three Stripes reimagined what the brand’s soccer staples would look like off the pitch, sneaking in (heh) a little basketball inspiration with one of the best updates to the iconic Superstar silhouette we’ve seen in a minute.
Release: 5/8
Retail Price: $160
Air Jordan 5 ‘Fire Red’
Diehard Jordan enthusiasts will forever fight over what model deserves the most love, but the recent release of the Fire Reds just goes to show how much the 5 still slaps after all these years.
Release: 5/2
Retail Price: $200
New Balance x WTAPS M992WT
In 2020 you can spring for a shoe that comes with more technical features than most early smartphones, or you can buy a pair of sneakers that rely on plain old good design to get you where you need to go, and then never give it a second thought.
Release: 5/1
Retail Price: $260
Reebok Pump Court
Pumps are a classic for a reason. The latest interpretation takes it cues from the 1995 prototypes and does everything up in a super-clean colorway, resulting in a sneaker that looks more relevant than ever.
Release: 4/30
Retail Price: $160
New Balance x Casablanca 327 ‘Orange’
The indisputable shoe of the summer, courtesy of the up-and-coming streetwear sophisticates at Casablancas and the sneaker savants at New Balance.
Release: 4/18
Retail Price: $150
Nike Air Max 90 ‘Reverse Duck Camo’
Released in celebration of Air Max Day this year, the Duck Camos riff on the now-famous design Atmos debuted in partnership with The Swoosh way back in 2013.
Release: 3/26
Retail Price: $140
FOG Essentials x Converse Chuck 70
Jerry Lorenzo’s FOG Essentials line has reinterpreted a handful of iconic Converse silhouettes over the years, but few have hit as hard as the subtly tweaked Chuck 70 released this past March.
Release: 3/26
Retail Price: $110
Adidas Americana Low
Adidas didn’t have to do too much to make its classic Americana style suddenly seem super fresh. Stripping back the silhouette to its essential design elements yielded a downright elegant sneaker that looks retro in all the right ways.
Release:3/24
Retail Price: $70
Nike Dunk Low ‘Syracuse’
If Nike has any say on the subject, 2020 will go down in sneakerhead history as The Year of The Dunk. The Swoosh has gradually been ramping up production of the style, all while whipping its fans into a frenzy by releasing take after take on the white-hot silhouette. Few are better situated to capitalize on the increase in demand than these.
Release: 3/14
Retail Price: $100
Air Jordan 3 ‘Red Cement’
It’s a rare Jordan release that doesn’t cause some sort of a commotion online these days, and these were no exception. What’s not to like? From the premium pebble-grain leather to those iconic elephant-print overlays, the Red Cement 3s embody a whole lot of what makes the silhouette still so damn good today. (The more-limited “CHI” version, replacing the “Nike Air” branding at the back, just added to the allure of the release.)
Release: 2/22
Retail Price: $200
Air Jordan 1 ’85 ‘Varsity Red’
Nike Dunk Low ‘Plum’
This year marks the first time the Plums have been released as low-tops since the style initially debuted in 2001. Simply put, the Dunk’s resurgence will not be stopped, and if Nike keeps coming with heat like, this we’re not mad at it in the slightest.
Release: 2/7
Retail Price: $110
New Balance x Ronnie Fieg 1700 ‘Colorist’
Ronnie and New Balance, back together. And, as expected, the collaboration was colorful and snapped up by RF fanboys and NB heads alike.
Release: 1/31
Retail Price: $260
Nike x Undercover React Presto
This is, to our eyes, the best version of the React Presto since its launch. Take your pick on colorways—or just go with Mahogany, a can’t-miss—because it really comes down to that chunkier sole, which balances the look and gives it some visual heft.
Release: 1/28
Retail Price: $180
Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat’
Hard as it might be to believe, 2020 is the first time the Black Cat colorway of the 4 has been retroed since it released way back in 2006. Welcome to the ’20s, old friend.
Release: 1/22
Retail Price: $190
Adidas x Pharrell Williams 4D Runner ‘Tech Olive’
Adidas’s 4D midsole technology is impressive, no doubt, but nothing truly new. Still, with a “tech olive” upper and a little creative input from Pharrell, it looks better than ever.
Release: 1/11
Retail Price: $400
Air Max 90 ‘Volt’
The Air Max 90 turns 30 in 2020, so you can expect to see colorway after colorway of the classic style hit shelves this year. Leaning heavily on the super-bright Volt shade of yellow, this one was an early favorite.
Release: 1/9
Retail Price: $120
