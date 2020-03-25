The Coronavirus and the Postponement of the Olympics, Explained

After weeks of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee and local organizers of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the Games would be postponed.

It was a big deal. The Summer Games make up the world’s largest sporting event, a multibillion-dollar endeavor that every four years brings together thousands of athletes from hundreds of countries in dozens of sports, hundreds of thousands of fans and boatloads of money from big international brands.

Here’s what happened and what could happen next:

What went down, exactly?

The Games were postponed until 2021. No specific date was decided, but it’s unusual to shift a date for the Olympics. They have been canceled only for world wars in 1916, 1940 and 1944, and never postponed.

But haven’t all big sporting events been postponed or canceled?

The vast majority in the spring, yes. But even as all the major sports leagues and events in the world — basketball, soccer, golf, you name it — ground to a halt over the past few weeks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Games had declined to make a decision on their own event, signaling instead that they’d wait to see how everything played out.