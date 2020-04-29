The Cozy-as-Hell Slippers That Have Never Been More Necessary

Allie Holloway

Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash.

Slippers are one of life’s great joys. Kicking off your real shoes and sliding into something soft and inviting to pad around in? It’s like a shot of serotonin straight to your brain. That feeling used to hit after a long day for a lot of us, but now that “staying at home” is the new “going anywhere at all,” it can happen all the time. Call it a silver lining? Or don’t call it anything, but at least recognize that slippers are more necessary than ever. I’ve long been an advocate. Now I’m an evangelist.

Don’t have slippers? Time to change that. Like, immediately. Don’t know what pair to get? Consider Ugg Tasmans. They’ll change your life. Really! Not a lot—you’re not magically going to “get” arthouse cinema or anything, so keep those Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movies in the queue—but maybe more than you think. Here’s why.

They’re cozy as fuck.

This is the most important aspect of any slipper: It must (must!) be cozy. Your feet should feel swaddled, like a little baby child. Your toes should be warmed, like the cockles of your heart. You should be comforted by the very appearance of your slippers. Tasmans are shearling-lined, because of course they are, because they’re Uggs. I cannot overstate this fact: It’s goddamn glorious. Your feet are transported. They’re wrapped in clouds and serenaded by angels. Forget any lingering mid-aughts boot connotations, if you still have ’em, and give in to the shearling. It’s better this way. I promise.

They’re easy.

Some folks might be willing to put a little work into their slippering (it’s a verb now, okay?), but I am not. I don’t want to “put on” my slippers, I want to slip into them. It’s right there in the damn name! Tasmans allow this very important thing to happen, with a lower heel on the upper that provides the correct angle for optimum slip-on-ery while maintaining enough slipper-to-foot contact to keep them secure while you’re walking around. This might not seem like a huge thing now, but it will when you’re bleary-eyed and coffee-starved and it’s time to lurch your way into the kitchen after staying up too late for a San Andreas, Skyscraper, Scorpion King triple feature.

They’re sturdy enough for a trip outside.



Slippers are, by their very nature, inside shoes. But sometimes you need to take the trash out, or make a run to the store, or do any matter of “outside things.” (Please remember to do any of these things responsibly!) Tasmans have a big ol’ rubber sole that, while very lightweight, is properly suited to even a full day in the great outdoors. Should they be employed in this manner? Up to you. But as for me, the furthest I’ll be taking my shearling-swaddled feet on any given day is from the bedroom, to kitchen, to the couch for a little essential cinema. Moana and Baywatch won’t rewatch themselves, after all.

