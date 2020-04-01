The Cream That Will Save Cracked, Dry, Overwashed Hands | Grit Daily News

Suffering from winter dry skin? Washing your hands ten times more often because of the coronavirus? This cream just might save your hands.

Hands are suffering all over the place right now. Usual winter dryness and intense overwashing can leave your hands feeling a lot like cracking sandpaper. It’s not good.

Enter O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream. This cream has over 8,000 five star reviews on Amazon, and it’s only $7.29 per container.

This stuff works like magic. It creates a protective layer around the skin that helps seal in moisture and repair even the most severely damaged skin.

With this cream, the before and after results are amazing. If you put the cream on every night before bed, you’ll see results within days. For even better results, put it on after every time you wash your hands or shower to give your skin the maximum amount of healing time possible.

Many reviewers note that a little bit goes a long way with this cream since it’s so concentrated. It also comes in a small enough jar that it can easily be slipped in a purse or a pocket, so you can take O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Creme with you everywhere and save your hands on the go.

One verified reviewer said, “Does this product need another five star review? Nope. But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!! I have the driest skin in the winter. To the point I will look down at my hands to notice they are bleeding from all the various cracks. This product made a major difference after just one using! Here I am weeks later and my hands have no cracks, look younger and are no longer red. Can O’Keefe’s fix potholes too!?!”

While O’Keeffe’s cannot, in fact, fix potholes, it absolutely can and will save dry, cracked, and damaged skin.