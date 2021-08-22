‘The Crown’ stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor answer 20 questions and it’s just a nice time

Well, we’ve seen the first images of the next pair to take on Princess Diana and Prince Charles on The Crown Season 5, but there’s still time to enjoy a chat with the award-winning actors who represented the pair in Season 4.

In the clip above, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor ask each other 20 questions for their last round of promo together for the Netflix series, and folks, it’s just a nice time.

What’s their dream historical role (that isn’t Princess Diana or Prince Charles)? What traits in their characters did they most identify with? Which three people dead or alive would they most want to meet? Favourite author? Book? Of course, O’Connor’s favourite breakfast food is marmalade on toast and he holds a strong love for hot air balloons, next?

With Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West set to take over from the pair as Diana and Charles in Season 5, it’s the last we’ll see from this pair in terms of The Crown. Enjoy!