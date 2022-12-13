The David Foster Foundation launches 'Week of Giving' with star-studded support to raise awareness of the need for registered organ donors

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ – As friends and families prepare to celebrate the holidays together, the David Foster Foundation has launched ‘A Week of Giving’ campaign with star-studded support to remind everyone that there is no greater gift then the gift of life. This campaign is not only meant to celebrate the season but the kids/families the Foundation helps and the partners/donors who help the Foundation achieve their mission.

Until December 18, a special video announcement will be posted daily on the David Foster Foundation Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts by special celebrities and guests that are long-time supporters of the David Foster Foundation. This includes American actress, comedian and David Foster Ambassador Melissa Peterman, known for her starring roles in the television comedy series Young Sheldon and Reba; Canadian businessman, TV personality, and co-owner of Boston Pizza, James Treliving; as well as famed music producer David Foster.

One winner will be selected for each prize in the order they were announced from Monday, December 19 through Saturday, December 24. Anyone can participate, you simply need to like the post, tag at least 3 friends who you want to celebrate with and make sure to follow the David Foster Foundation social pages: https://www.facebook.com/DavidFosterFoundation/ and https://www.instagram.com/davidfosterfoundation/, and https://twitter.com/davidfosterfdn.

“The Week of Giving campaign is a great way to give back to our followers while recognizing the families we have helped and he partners who helped us in our mission,” says HCol Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer at The David Foster Foundation. “We are asking everyone to consider giving the ultimate gift – the gift of life – by finding out more about how you can become a registered organ donor and help families celebrate their holiday’s together for future years to come.”

“I am always happy to help the David Foster Foundation with this important cause,” added Melissa Peterman, ambassador and long-time supporter of The David Foster Foundation. “This campaign is a great way to thank supporters, get the word out about the great things the Foundation does, and get more people invested and involved in their overall mission.”

The David Foster Foundation is a national non-profit Canadian charitable organization that was founded by famed music producer David Foster over 36 years ago, who started it after a request from his mother. The Foundation is dedicated to providing financial support for all non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of pediatric organ transplants.

As of today, there are over 4,400 Canadians awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant. This need is underscored by the fact that 90% of Canadians say they support organ donation, however only 32% have actually registered their decision. What is more surprising is that this rate is one of the lowest for a developed country such as Canada.

This holiday season, there are multiple ways for people to support the David Foster Foundation: 1) visiting us at www.davidfosterfoundation.com to see the options available to help us, and 2) registering to become an organ donor and be sure to share your wishes with your family – it takes only two minutes to register.

About The David Foster Foundation

The David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.

The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, Paragon, The Slaight Family Foundation, The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation, Walter & Maria Schneider, Joan & Paul Waechter, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, and the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group. The Foundation is also supported by National Partners WestJet, Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Schnitzer Steel, and Community Partners Boston Pizza, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, DeerFields Clinic, StayWell, RBC Dominion Securities, and The Hillyard Stephen Group. For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of RBC Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.

The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com .

