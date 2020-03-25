The Deadly Consequences Of Trump’s Attacks On The Media In A Pandemic

In the midst of a global crisis, President Donald Trump continues to engage in one of his favorite petty pastimes: attacking the media.

“Coming together is much harder when we have dishonest journalists.”

“I think it is a nasty question.”

“That’s CNN, fake news.”

Trump has started doing regular briefings on the coronavirus, after weeks of insisting that it was not a big deal and would go away by April.

He’s misrepresented and overpromised on tools to help people with the crisis. He falsely claimed that the Food and Drug Administration had “approved” chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to treat coronavirus patients, and it would be available “almost immediately.” And he has exaggerated the availability of tests for people.

Trump has also regularly berated journalists and cast doubt on the credibility of their work. As recently as Monday, he took a gratuitous swipe at the media. He noted that many of the seats in the White House press briefing room were empty and asked Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, about the “angry media” who usually fill the seats.

“We have a lot of very angry media all around this room and they want one of these seats, but because of social distancing, we are keeping them empty and they are keeping them empty. Will there ever be a time when all of those really angry, angry people — who don’t like me much to start off with, but now they really don’t like me — will there ever be a time when these seats are full, like full to the brim like it used to be?” he asked Birx.

A few hours later, he referred to The New York Times as “Fake News!” in a tweet.

Trump has long fostered distrust of journalists and mainstream outlets, attacking reporters at his rallies and playing up the idea that the media are out to get him ― all while putting out his own misinformation. But during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, what he’s doing is even more dangerous, as millions of his followers will be encouraged to discount the basic and life-saving scientific facts represented in the press.

“It is horrifying now that we are facing a highly contagious disease that is frightening and confusing. To watch Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and Dr. Birx have to come to podium to correct — again and again — the misinformation from the mouth of a president is awful. It’s painful to watch because the consequences are huge,” said Lori Dorfman, director of the Berkeley Media Studies Group, who studies media portrayals of public health issues.

Media skepticism obviously didn’t start with Trump. People on both the left and the right have long questioned ― and often with good cause ― the biases, motivations and accuracy of the industry. But Trump has made bashing the media and reports he doesn’t like a mainstay of his political and governing strategy, with the common refrain of calling it all “fake news.”

And he has gone after the media for trying to “inflame” the threat of the coronavirus.