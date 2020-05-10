The Death of James Jordan: What We Know

But Green, now 45, has told a different story. On July 22, 1993, the day before James Jordan was killed, Green and Demery were attending a party, according to a jailhouse interview Green did with the Chicago Tribune in 2018. Demery, in Green’s account, left the party early and returned overnight — shaken — and told Green that he had shot a man off a highway. He asked Green for help in disposing the body, which Green provided. Green has said that he was not present for the shooting.