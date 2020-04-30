The desire is there from my side: AB de Villiers on South Africa return



South Africa’s AB de Villiers plays a stroke during the a cricket match between South Africa and India in Port Elizabeth in 2018. (Source: AP)

AB de Villiers’ international future has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few days. Earlier, on Wednesday, he refuted reports suggesting that he was asked by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to lead the national team.

However, De Villiers, who has retired from international cricket in 2018, has shown keen interest to return to the senior national side.

But the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has put an air of uncertainty over the T20 World Cup itself.

“The schedule for next 12 months is unclear the virus is hitting and what is going to happen with the cricket schedule around the world. That is one of my big worries and reasons why I am not committing to any cricket at the moment,” De Villiers said on the Cricket Connected chat show.

“I have always been a person who tries to be in now as much as possible, for now it is important for me to think there might be a possibility that I could play for SA again for me it is important to be as fit as possible send time on the treadmill be at the gym making sure that I am fitter stronger and healthier to the person next to me whoever is going to be my competition,” he added.

On being asked when he can see himself playing for South Africa again, the 36-year-old said: “It is a tough question and I don’t have an honest answer yet. What I can share with you guys is that the desire is there from my side.”

“The desire to get me involved with the Proteas have been shown by Cricket South Africa as well. With Mark Boucher as Coach and Graeme Smith as Director, they are keen to get me involved which is very pleasing to hear.”

“I hope everything works out and there a few things that need to fall in place. The most important thing to me is I have to be in the tip-top form and I have to be better than the player next to me. If I deserve a spot in the side it becomes easy for me to feel like I deserve to be in the side and I have earned my spot.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.