The eagle has been landed on! Cheeky black drongo bird appears to touch down on back of a flying owl

The eagle has been landed on! Cheeky black drongo bird appears to touch down on the back of a flying eagle owl

  • Photographer Mayur Shinde, 41, captured the series of shots when she was visiting Jaisalmer in India 
  • The birdwatcher photographed an Indian eagle owl as it was gliding through the clear blue sky 
  • A black drongo appeared and stretched out its claws as it appeared to land perfectly on the owl’s back 

This is the moment a black drongo appears to touch down on the back of an Indian eagle owl.

The two birds can be seen flying mere inches away from each other before the drongo stretches out its claws and prepares for landing.

A perfectly timed shot shows the drongo touching down as it balances on the owl’s back – but the gesture might not be as friendly as it seems. 

Drongos are known to fight off other birds, and despite being just 28cm in length, will often attack larger species that enter their nesting territory. 

Photographer Mayur Shinde, 41, captured the photos when visiting Jaisalmer, India, for a spot of bird watching. 

The Indian eagle owl – a large species native to hilly forests – glides through the sky in Jaisalmer, unaware its journey is about to be interrupted

The black drongo appears out of nowhere and takes offence at the owl - which is around three times larger - stretching out its claws as it prepares to land

The black drongo appears out of nowhere and takes offence at the owl – which is around three times larger – stretching out its claws as it prepares to land

A perfectly timed shot shows the drongo balancing perfectly on the owl's back - but the gesture might not be as friendly as it seems. Drongos are known to fight off other birds, and despite being just 28cm in length, will often attack larger species that enter their nesting territory

A perfectly timed shot shows the drongo balancing perfectly on the owl's back – but the gesture might not be as friendly as it seems. Drongos are known to fight off other birds, and despite being just 28cm in length, will often attack larger species that enter their nesting territory

