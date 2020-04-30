The EFL wants FIFA to keep the transfer window open until NEXT MARCH

The EFL wants the summer transfer window to be extended until the end of next March in a bid to allow clubs to trade their way out of the financial ruin triggered by the pandemic, Sportsmail can reveal.

In what would represent a historic move, instead of closing on September 1 officials want the window to remain open ‘for as long as possible’ according to a confidential memo obtained by this newspaper.

The document discloses that competition bosses want clubs to be able to buy and sell players well into next year. It adds that there is a desire to keep the window open from the end of this season for a period which ‘at least covers the first half of next season but ideally longer – until the traditional fourth Thursday in March traditional deadline date’.

According to the missive, sent to clubs on Thursday, the EFL has already asked the Football Association to lobby FIFA in a bid to make the extension a reality.

The move is seen as a smart one by many of the clubs. As revealed by Sportsmail, some had planned to sell players in the coming months to ensure that they complied with Profit and Sustainability rules and are now unlikely to be able to do so.

But with finances already hit, cashflow problems for many will stretch long into the future, with some expecting a fight to stay alive. An almost season-long transfer window – which would be a one-off – would in theory allow clubs to offload players whose wages they can no longer afford and pick up a transfer fee should they be able to find a buyer.

It would also allow for clubs who try and get through the season on reduced squad numbers to add reinforcements should they be hit by a spate of injuries or should players’ form tumble.

Although clearly subject to change, the 2020 summer transfer window is scheduled to close at 5pm on September 1 as August 31 is a Bank Holiday. FIFA would need to clear such a proposal, which is why the EFL have asked the FA to lobby world football’s governing body.

‘It’s a common sense move,’ said an official at one EFL club. ‘We have absolutely no idea how next season is going to look but we know that money is going to be a huge issue. Extending the window deep into the season would allow us the flexibility needed as we try to keep afloat but also stay competitive.’

The EFL declined to comment.