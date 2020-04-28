The elegance shines in her deep green eyes. Here’s wishing The Girl With a Drago…

The elegance shines in her deep green eyes. Here’s wishing The Girl With a Dragon Tattoo, #RooneyMara, a very happy birthday!

.

.

.

#HappyBirthdayRooneyMara #TheGirlWithADragonTattoo #ANightmareOnElmStreet #SideEffects #Trash #HerMovie #Carol #Una #TheSecretScripture #TheDiscovery #MaryMagdalene #Movies #Hollywood #HollywoodFilms #HollywoodBowl #HollywoodMovies #Entertainment #Celebrities

Source