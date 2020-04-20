The email sent to Peter V’landys that forced Todd Greenberg to resign as NRL boss

A furious late-night email from a disgruntled club chief executive may have been the final nail in the coffin for Todd Greenberg, who quit as NRL boss with immediate effect on Monday after four years in the position.

A club CEO, who is believed to have left the game with a $500,000 pay out, reportedly sent a fiery email to chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission Peter V’landys late on Sunday night, complaining about Greenberg and his senior executives.

Just hours later, on Monday afternoon, Greenberg sensationally stood down amid mounting financial pressure on the game due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The club boss, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, criticised NRL management for its poor communication in the email to V’landys. The boss’s complaints echo others from clubs frustrated at a lack of communication from head office over a number of years.

The mystery CEO tried to get financial information from head office about club grants for the past two weeks, The Daily Telegraph reported.

A powerful club boss sent a fiery email to chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission Peter V’landys (right) late on Sunday night, complaining about Greenberg (left)

The club boss, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, criticised NRL management for their poor communication in the email to V’landys

Greenberg’s decision to quit – and the timing of the email – has raised questions over whether he left on his own terms or was pushed to stand down from the top job.

‘I’m absolutely fully committed to it (the job),’ he said just two weeks ago.

‘I’ve given an assurance to the commission that we’ll roll up the sleeves, work hard and come out the other side.

‘You don’t do this job to win a popularity contest. You’ve got to have pretty good resilience.’

Greenberg will be replaced by chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo in the interim, with the South African-born executive the front-runner to become the NRL’s fourth boss in eight years.

greenberg’s decision to quit – and the timing of the email – has raised questions over whether Greenberg left on his own terms or was pushed to stand down from the top job

‘It has been my great honour and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years,’ Greenberg said in a statement.

‘Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey.

‘Our growth over the last 4 years has been extraordinary and I am very proud of my contribution to the game.

‘I am indebted to the game for the variety of opportunities and experiences that have been provided to my family and I, and we leave with many great memories and life long friendships.’

Greenberg’s decision to quit follows increased scrutiny on him in recent weeks, after the full state of the league’s financial woes were laid bare amid the COVID-19 crisis

It was revealed the league’s head office was operating at a cost of almost $500,000-a-day, which is believed to have lost Greenberg the support of the clubs and ARL.

The NRL is desperate to get its players back on the park with serious fears not doing so could result in permanent financial ruin for some clubs.

Players have already been told they will have to take pay cuts up to 87 per cent due to the coronavirus crisis, while clubs have begun sacking coaching and front office staff.

Pressure on Greenberg only grew last week NRL TV rights holder Channel Nine hit out at ‘mismanagement of the code’ in recent years, in a bombshell statement.

‘At Nine we had hoped to work with the NRL on a solution to the issues facing rugby league in 2020, brought on so starkly by COVID-19,’ the statement began.

Greenberg (pictured with wife Lisa at the 2019 Dally M Awards) said it had been an ‘honour’ to oversee the game for more than four years

‘But this health crisis in our community has highlighted the mismanagement of the code over many years. Nine has invested hundreds of millions in this game over decades and we now find they have profoundly wasted those funds with very little to fall back on to support the clubs, the players and supporters.

‘In the past the NRL have had problems and we’ve bailed them out many times including a $50m loan to support clubs when the last contract was signed.

‘It would now appear that much of that has been squandered by a bloated head office completely ignoring the needs of the clubs, players and supporters.’

Nine’s frank statement came after league bosses announced plans to restart the NRL on May 28 – despite at that point not having approval from any government to do so.

The league was able to complete its first two rounds of the 2020 season, despite the second round being played in front of empty stadiums.

Greenberg took over as NRL CEO in 2016, having previously been the boss of the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs.

Abdo will now be the front-runner to replace him, while South Sydney boss Blake Solly, Brisbane counterpart Paul White and Canberra chief Don Furner will be among other options.

Outside of the clubs, NSWRL chief Dave Trodden could be another possibility, while V’landys has steered away from talk of implementing himself as an executive chairman.