The federal government is sending text messages about coronavirus

We’ve all been encouraged to check in with our family and friends more over the phone during the coronavirus pandemic and now the federal government is finally reciprocating.

On Wednesday morning, Australians began receiving a simple text message: “To stop the spread, stay 1.5m from others, follow rules on social gatherings, wash hands, stay home if sick.”

It then directs the recipient to the federal government’s website where “essential information” about the coronavirus is published daily.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today urged Australians to heed the message.

“Please listen and act so we can save lives,” he said.

The text follows a series of television advertisements, videos, posters and audio messages released in mid-March after criticism was levelled at the Government for delays in releasing a broad public information campaign.

Today’s text message was also critiqued.

Former senator Derryn Hinch replied to Mr Morrison: “So ‘stay home if sick’? Your TV plea last night was, ‘Everybody, stay home.’”

The Prime Minister made the comments when he announced the tough stage two social and business measures.

“Australians should stay at home, unless shopping for essentials, travelling to and from work – where you cannot work from home – going to school and exercising,” Mr Morrison said on Tuesday night.

“Keep visitors to your home at a minimum. In outdoor spaces do not congregate in groups.”

Despite the $30 million campaign launching on March 15, there has been much confusion about the restrictions placed on Aussies to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That continued on Wednesday when people tried to come to terms with weddings having a maximum of five people – the couple, celebrant and witnesses – but personal training sessions capped at a maximum of 10. Similar comments were made about schools in most states staying open.

“I can’t attend a funeral of a loved on Friday but I can teach my class and spread it to my family – how is this a just and fair society?” one woman said on Twitter.

One man commented: “’Follow the rules’ – what if you, uh, messaged people the rules.”

Another man, Miles McBain, said on Twitter the “soft messaging is putting lives at risk”.

“Please, our professional communicators, be bold for Australia’s sake. Fight to get the right message out.”



The text message being sent this week to people in the UK, where 422 deaths had been reported by Tuesday, is much more blunt.

“GOV.UK CORONAVIRUS ALERT. New rules in force now: you must stay at home. More info and exemptions at gov.uk/coronavirus Stay at home. Protect the NHS (National Health Service). Save lives,” it reads.

But it wasn’t without its own hurdles.

The UK Government had to rely on mobile networks and operators to get the message out because an emergency alert system, trialled back in 2014, was never rolled out, according to the BBC.



Scamwatch and the Australian Cyber Security Centre have previously issued alerts about bogus COVID-19 text messages including from users purporting to be the government.

Viral hoax messages about a complete lockdown of the country have also been doing the rounds this month.