The finest campaign of the year has been announced at the MMA SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The top Marketing efforts of the year were officially announced at the MMA SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 on the evening of October 26 after more than two months of rigorous screening and review. This is a prominent event that has long piqued the interest of the Vietnamese media and marketing sector.

Season 10 of the SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 was a spectacular success.

The year 2023 commemorates a decade of successful SMARTIES Awards in Vietnam. This award recognizes the greatest marketing initiatives of the year that directly influence and contribute to the growth and construction of the marketing industry’s future.

The MMA SMARTIES Awards, holding by MMA Global Inc., validate the Vietnamese marketing community’s “Prestigious and Distinguished” status. From announcing the program’s return until its official date, the organizing committee received hundreds of submissions from various sectors and areas to compete for awards.

SMARTIES Vietnam 2023 has redesigned the award, introducing a whole new category Live Streaming in addition to the core categories from prior years. This category seeks to recognize direct advertising initiatives delivered via live streaming, a recent marketing trend.

Many new names were nominated for the Industry Awards competition’s most important award: Advertiser of the Year, Emerging / New Brand of the Year, Brand of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year, and Holding Agency Company of the Year.

The top campaigns in SMARTIES Vietnam 2023 will be awarded the SMARTIES NFT version prize. This is a one-of-a-kind stamp designated for the winner.

The quest for the renowned SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023

Abbott, Casper, Coca-Cola, FE Credit, Grab, Heineken, Kimberly-Clark, L’Oréal, Marico, Nestlé Vietnam, Pharmacity, Samsung, Suntory PepsiCo, Viettel, Unilever, and others are among the judges for the Smarties Vietnam Award 2023.

This year, the organizing committee observed a growth of more than 133% in the number of campaign submissions from brands, marketers, media businesses, publishers, telecommunications firms, technology companies, and so on. The panel chose the top submissions to compete after two rounds of rigorous screening and review over a period of more than two months. The evaluation process is robust and open, ensuring that all submissions are treated fairly.

The jury proceeded to deliberate and assess throughout the two days of Jury Day after deciding on the nominee list to choose the Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners for each category. All of the campaigns winning on the Gala night of MMA SMARTIES Vietnam 2023 have conquered a tough route and are worthy of recognition from not just experts but also the marketing community in general.

List of winning campaigns

SMARTIES Awards Vietnam is more than just a recognition of contributions to the Vietnamese marketing industry; it also serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for businesses to go beyond old rules and narrow frameworks, confidently breaking through to create their own mark. Each campaign must display its own personality, be systematically invested in, and transmit the message in a succinct and polished way, all of which contribute to a shift in the perception of modern marketing. Being recognized at the SMARTIES Awards night is the ultimate source of satisfaction and accomplishment for any marketer.

1. Industry Awards:

Best in Show – OREO Blackpink in your Oreo

Brand of the Year – Grab Vietnam

Advertiser of the Year – Heineken Vietnam

Most Resilient Brand of the Year – Nescafé

Holding Agency of the Year – Publicis Groupe

Media Agency of the Year – EssenseMediacom Vietnam

Creative Agency of the Year – Publicis Worldwide

Digital Agency of the Year – Icon Media

Digital Specialist Agency of the Year – Media Monks

Enabling Technology Company of the Year – TikTok

Publisher of the Year – Grab Vietnam

2. Purpose Driven Marketing:

Brand Purpose / Activism

GOLD: Sống Mới Với Cũ – Chợ Tốt

GOLD: Kotex Fights Back Period Stigma – Bloody Awesome Series – Kotex & Mindshare Vietnam / WPP

SILVER: A Step Forward – Biti’s & Dentsu Redder

BRONZE: Generali – Thuong Minh Mot Ti, Cho Doi Nhu Y – Generali Vietnam & Dentsu

Social Impact Marketing

GOLD: MYNAME Promocodes – Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers – Grab Vietnam

SILVER: A Step Forward – Biti’s & Dentsu Redder

SILVER: Igniting the Agricultural Revolution Bayer Vietnam Leads the Way! – Crop Science Division, Bayer Vietnam & Carnival Entertainment

BRONZE: ENSURE GOLD Go Ahead Stronger, Together – Ensure Gold & Publicis Worldwide

Diversity & Inclusion

GOLD: MAYBELLINE 3.0 – EVERY FLAW IS A 10 – MAYBELLINE NEW YORK & XYZ SAIGON

SILVER: GrabConnect – Digitalising Vietnam’s Farm-to-Door Supply Chain – Grab Vietnam

BRONZE: L’OREAL Chính Nữ 2.0 – L’Oreal Paris & Starcom

3. Marketing Impact:

Brand Experience

GOLD: OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo – Oreo & Leo Burnett

SILVER: Beyond Speedy Delivery. Because You Need More – Giao hàng tiết kiệm & Dentsu Redder

BRONZE: Sống Mới Với Cũ – Chợ Tốt

Instant Impact / Promotion

GOLD: SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Curate Your Flex Mode – Galaxy Z Flip4 | Z Fold4 & Starcom

SILVER: HEINEKEN SILVER Cancel Proof – Heineken Silver & Leo Burnett

BRONZE: Choose your own offer, Shine your way forever – PNJ

Customer Journey Marketing – Lead Generation / CRM

GOLD: VIETJET – Personalization with Real-time Data – Vietjet & PMAX

SILVER: Pernod Ricard: Raising the bar 11x on Lifetime value – Pernod Ricard & Dentsu Creative

SILVER: HEINEKEN SILVER From Gems to Silver – Heineken Silver & Leo Burnett

BRONZE: TECHCOMBANK CASA – TECHCOMBANK & Mindshare Vietnam / WPP

Product and/or Service Launch

GOLD: Tiger Soju Infused Lager Launch: Asian Explosion In A Bottle – Tiger Soju Infused Lager & DENTSU REDSTAR / HAKUHODO / ICON / GALAXY / LEGATO

SILVER: BSG Chill – Turning Around A Beer Brand By Not Acting Like A Beer Brand – Bia Saigon Chill & Ogilvy Vietnam

BRONZE: Mentos Fanta Limited Edition Launch – The Most Unexpected Collaboration Ever – Mentos & Wavemaker / Digital Turbine

BRONZE: Maybelline 3.0 – Every Flaw Is A 10 – MAYBELLINE NEW YORK & XYZ SAIGON

Real-Time Marketing

GOLD: VIETJET – Personalization with Real-time Data – Vietjet & PMAX

SILVER: L’oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid (Ha) Revitalift Livestream Marathon – L’Oréal Paris & TikTok Vietnam / Starcom

SILVER: Highland Coffee treats after every Grab Ride: CRM cross-selling with a twist – Grab Vietnam

4. Impact Media:

Omnichannel Marketing

GOLD: Bia Saigon Masterbrand Tet 2023 – 63 is 1 – Bia Saigon Masterbrand & EssenceMediacom Vietnam

SILVER: Kiem The Originnovation: How a Remake Game Rises to Mobile Domination – Kiem The Origin & VNGGames

SILVER: OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo – Oreo & Leo Burnett

BRONZE: The BIG CAT that Brings You BIG LUCK – Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder

Cross Digital Media Marketing

GOLD: Bia Saigon Masterbrand Tet 2023 – 63 is 1 – Bia Saigon Masterbrand & EssenceMediacom Vietnam

GOLD: “QUIET” Nature Regenerates Your “LOUD” Life – La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy

SILVER: How The Masked Singer VN successfully vocalizes VIB’s brand message and enriches its customers experience – VIB & TKL Media / VieChannel

BRONZE: L’OREAL PARIS Building The #1 Serum – L’Oreal Paris & Starcom

Social Media Marketing

GOLD: OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo – Oreo & Leo Burnett

SILVER: Connecting with Nature, Regenerating the Youth – LaVie’s success story – La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy / BizEyes

Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing

GOLD: NESCAFÉ Đi-tox – Nescafe & Publicis Worldwide

SILVER: A Space To Speak Yound Mind – Vietnam Airlines & Novaon Digital

BRONZE: The Bank For WHY NOT? Generation – Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder

Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports

GOLD: Berocca – 2PM Positive Ride – Bayer Vietnam & EssenceMediacom Vietnam / Carnival Vietnam

SILVER: Google: Defeating cyber Bad Friends together – Google & Dentsu Creative

BRONZE: SAMSUNG GALAXY A The Ungaming Gaming Campaign – Samsung Galaxy A & Leo Burnett

BRONZE: The BIG CAT that Brings You BIG LUCK – Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder

5. Emerging Tech Marketing:

Data Insights / Contextual Marketing

GOLD: Vo Lam Truyen Ky MAX – Programmatic Marketing to the MAX – Vo Lam Truyen Ky MAX & INNITY SOFTWARE AND ADVERTISING COMPANY LIMITED

SILVER: Beating the Heat with Context and Content – Sprite & WPP Open X, led by EssenceMediacom Vietnam

SILVER: How La Vie 19 Liters Transforms Its Business Model – La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / FMC

BRONZE: Strongbow Festive 2023 – The Cultural Leap Of An Out-Cider – Strongbow Vietnam & DENTSU REDSTAR

Programmatic

GOLD: Grab x Google Travel Bravely – Grab Vietnam

SILVER: SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Curate Your Flex Mode – Galaxy Z Flip4 | Z Fold4 & Starcom

BRONZE: Kiem The Originnovation: Programmatic in Action – Kiem The Origin & VNGGames / Yomedia

BRONZE: TenMax & Audi – Driving High-End Results with High-Impact Ads – Audi Vietnam & TenMax Ad Tech Lab

Experimental / Innovation Technology

GOLD: OREO Lucky Twist – Oreo & Leo Burnett

SILVER: Shell Rimula – Ride on Father, Ride on Children – Shell & CLICKMEDIA JSC / EssenceMediacom Vietnam

BRONZE: Dulux – Enjoy the moment – Painting AI Dreams – Dulux Vietnam & Carnival Entertainment

Spatial / AR / VR / NFT / Metaverse Tech

GOLD: Beating the Heat with Context and Content – Sprite & WPP Open X, led by EssenceMediacom Vietnam

GOLD: Tiger Crystal Rave – The First-Ever Phygital Music Experience To Lead & Break Beer Convention To The Youngsters – Tiger Crystal & DENTSU REDSTAR / HAKUHODO

BRONZE: Alpenliebe Powderfilled campaign – Alpenliebe & Wavemaker

6. E-commerce marketing:

Live (Streaming) E-commerce

GOLD: L’oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid (Ha) Revitalift Livestream Marathon – L’Oréal Paris & TikTok Vietnam / Starcom

BRONZE: SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 Make Your Epic Moments More Desirable – Galaxy S23 Series & Starcom

Integrated Ecommerce Innovation

GOLD: GrabConnect – Digitalising Vietnam’s Farm-to-Door Supply Chain – Grab Vietnam

SILVER: HEINEKEN SILVER From Gems to Silver – Heineken Silver & Leo Burnett

BRONZE: L’oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid (Ha) Revitalift Livestream Marathon – L’Oréal Paris & TikTok Vietnam / Starcom

O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels

SILVER: MYNAME Promocodes – Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers – Grab Vietnam

BRONZE: An Epic Promo – An Epic FOMO – Coca-Cola & WPP Open X, led by EssenceMediacom Vietnam

7. Creative:

Customer (CX) / User Experience (UX) & Design

GOLD: The BIG CAT that Brings You BIG LUCK – Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder

SILVER: Shell Rimula – Ride On Father, Ride On Children – Shell Vietnam & EssenceMediacom Vietnam / ClickMedia

BRONZE: Coca-Cola Promo 2023 | “From PROMO to FOMO” – Coca-Cola & WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam

BRONZE: La Vie – How A Brand Revitalized Itself By Regenerating The Youth – La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy

Personalization

GOLD: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 | Z Fold4 – Curate Your Flex Mode – Samsung Mobile Experience & Cheil Vietnam

SILVER: MYNAME Promocodes – Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers – Grab Vietnam

BRONZE: Choose La Vie – Your 30 years of Natural Goodness and More – La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy / FMC

Short or Long Form Video

SILVER: ENSURE GOLD 2022 VU LAN CAMPAIGN – Insight Driven Campaign to Inspire Caregivers’ Action – ENSURE GOLD & Hakuhodo SAC

BRONZE: Sprite Heat Happens, Stay Cool 2022 – Sprite & WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam

The SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 season officially closes with the magnificent feelings of a moment of glory, thanks to the judging team’s sincere commitment and fair effort. This will be an inspiration of pride and an incentive for marketers to strive for positive impacts and to contribute to the development of a sustainable future for Vietnam’s modern marketing industry. Don’t forget to follow the results of SMARTIES Awards APAC and SMARTIES X Global 2023.

More information on MMA and the yearly event series can be found at: https://www.mmaglobal.com/

