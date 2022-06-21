The first contest oriented social media website SelfiePoll.com opens today, National Selfie Day

SelfiePoll, Inc, a marketing technology company, is announcing the Grand Opening of SelfiePoll.com, a new contest focused social media website. SelfiePoll.com is the first social media service dedicated to the creation and management of photo and video contests, including member participation and voting. Contests are easy to create and manage through leading-edge SelfiePoll.com technology.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SelfiePoll.com, the first social media network dedicated to photo and video contests, is open for business today on National Selfie Day. All members who join can enter and vote in contests. Premium members can also purchase packages to create contests. Basic membership is free, and the first 500 members of each premium membership level will get a 50% discount on membership fees by using the 50Grand discount coupon when they register. In addition, premium members who want to create contests can get a 50% discount on the purchase of Contest Creation Packages by using the same 50Grand discount coupon.

This selfiepoll.com opening announcement is for the United States of America. The selfiepoll.com technology is designed for rapid global expansion and additional country availability will be announced in the future.

“I can’t think of a better day than National Selfie Day to open SelfiePoll.com for business. We are celebrating by launching 2 inaugural National Selfie Day contests, and by providing the first 500 members of each premium level with a 50% discount in premium membership fees,” said David E. Gary Sr., Founder, President & CEO.

The two inaugural contests include:

Most Creative 2022 National Selfie Day Selfie Photo

Most Creative 2022 National Selfie Day Video

Please go to https://www.selfiepoll.com for more information, or to become a member and join in the contests. The SelfiePoll Andriod App is now available through the Google Play store, and the SelfiePoll Apple App is in the final stage of development with an expected release date in the coming weeks.

About SelfiePoll Inc.

SelfiePoll Inc’s mission is to provide technology platforms to simplify complicated processes in the marketing and entertainment industries. Formed in October 2017, SelfiePoll Inc, desires to unlock people’s creativity by making it easier to share creative works worldwide through technology and platform solutions.

Media Contact

David E. Gary Sr, SelfiePoll, Inc, 1 4048824010, [email protected]

