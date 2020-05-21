The First Official “Friends” Cookbook Is Coming Out, And Could I Be Anymore Excited?

The one where you contemplated making Rachel’s English Trifle.
It has been over 16 years since Friends went off the air, and since that time the series has continued to not only maintain its long-time fans, but also grow it* (mainly thanks to it being on Netflix).
And the love for the show was most recently evident when the cast announced — to much fanfare — that they would be reuniting for an HBO Max special (that has since been postponed due to the corona pandemic).
While the reunion might be on hold, there is at least one Friends project that is going full-steam ahead: an official Friends cookbook!!!
There will be over 90 recipes (which will feature everything from appetizers and main courses to drinks and desserts) that were created by chef Amanda Yee and are inspired by moments from the show.
But, it will also feature some of the show’s most iconic foods. Like Ross’ Moist Maker — which is so good that you’d be willing to lose your job over it.
Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies, that are actually made with the Nestlé Tollhouse recipe, so I am sure that’ll be a little different.
And of course, Rachel’s infamous English Trifle. Which, I’m not going to lie, am really curious what the recipe will call for. We have made it here at BuzzFeed and it does indeed taste like feet.
No word though if that cheesecake that was so good that Rachel and Chandler were willing to eat it off the floor will be included as part of the recipes.
Sadly, like the reunion, we do have to wait a little bit for the cookbook to released, as it won’t hit bookshelves until September 22 (which also happens to be the 26th anniversary of the show).
You can pre-order Friends: The Official Cookbook on Amazon.