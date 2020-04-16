The First Trailer Tom Hardy’s Al Capone Movie Shows His Biggest Transformation Yet

It feels like a lifetime ago that Tom Hardy played Eames in Inception (in fact, it was only a decade ago, but time passes differently when you’re in a dream). Pretty modest role. Back then, we only knew the guy as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, if at all. Cut to the rest of the 2010s, where Hardy suddenly became a transformation actor, getting the biggest trap muscles known to man for The Dark Knight Rises, and becoming a slobbering, sassy alien in Venom.

Now, this May, it looks like we’re getting the ultimate Hardy makeover role—a late-in-life Al Capone. The first trailer for Capone has finally dropped, giving us our first look at the Josh Trank-directed biopic about the infamous crime boss. The film also stars Linda Cardellini as Mae Capone, and Kyle MacLachlan as Karlack.

Capone (originally titled Fonzo) will trace the final years of the mobster’s life, which has been the stuff of endless mythmaking since his death. The film will pick up with Capone in Florida after he served a decade-long prison sentence, where he’s developing a severe case of dementia, and may or may not be planning to bury a large sum of money in the middle of nowhere.

Hardy looks nightmarish in the role, bug-eyed and paranoid, somehow seeming like he personally accrued every year of Capone’s prison sentence himself. Plus, of course, he has the gangster’s whole always-chomping-on-a-cigar thing down, too.

Capone will be released via VOD on May 12, with an on-demand 48-hour rental.