The Friday Bulletin May 15, 2020 – Sharp Eye

At last, some really adorable cloth face masks for kids! The Disney Company is making face masks in three sizes, small, medium and large. They come in packs of 4 and a 4-pack is $19.99. They will be available by July 15, 2020 and there is a limit of two 4-packs per customer. They come in many of the popular Disney characters and themes. Disney will donate 1 million cloth face masks to children and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the U.S. They will be distributed by MedShare. Disney will also donate all profits from the U.S. sales of Disney cloth face masks to MedShare up to $1 million through September 30, 2020.

On Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8PM (ET) CBS will have a special commercial-free one-hour program for high school seniors called Graduate Together – America honors the high school class of 2020. There will be many special guests, and LeBron will host. It will run simultaneously on ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS and stream on CBS All Access channel. #GraduateTogether is inviting all high school seniors, educators and families to submit their own videos and photographs for consideration to be included in the telecast.

Oprah will be the featured commencement speaker for #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. This is a multi-hour streaming event on Friday, May 15 , 2020 at 11 AM (PT) and 2 PM (ET) on both Facebook and Instagram for graduating students to celebrate with each other virtually. There will be additional words of wisdom from Awkafina, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more. Click here for more information.



A moving, personal description of 30 days of quarantine in Miami. Empty beaches, pelicans, views from and eighth floor porch – and repeated testing and seeing children through a glass sliding door. Click here to view.

ASE reader Susan G. sent this great video showing all the wild animals who are returning to the cities in the absence of humans and cars. On You Tube.