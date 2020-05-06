The future of Disney World: Here’s what visiting Disney, Universal and other amusement parks will look like after coronavirus

It’s the year 2029, and you’ve arrived for a day at Walt Disney World. You’ve made your reservations ahead of time, as you always do now, and once you arrive, the park is a lot less crowded than you ever remember it being before the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

People in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are staggered much further apart than they would have been at that time. It’s almost like thinking back to when people just called up their friends to talk rather than texting or emailing. After you take a turn on Pirates of the Caribbean — in a boat carefully distanced away from other parties — you make sure your face mask is secure and head over to the eatery you’ve reserved seats for at lunch.

How weird is it to remember that there was once a time when people (without masks) would just show up at the park?

No one knows exactly what’s going to happen to theme parks, which shut down worldwide in response to the coronavirus in March, following the health crisis. What does seem clear is that, at least for a time, a day there will be a lot different than what we’ve come to expect, although that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“I was thinking about the 1918 flu, which wiped out millions and how life eventually got back to normal after that, and so I’m hopeful that someday we will be able to go back to theme parks the way we used to,” said Martin Lewison, an associate professor of business management at Farmingdale State College in New York who teaches a class on amusement parks and tourism. “Maybe people will be a little more careful about washing their hands and things like that, but it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.”

We’re not there yet. There continues to be a lack of understanding about many factors of the virus, even as many states begin to reopen. It’s tough to see what will happen when it comes to theme parks… or any businesses, for that matter. But we have some clues, mostly from Disney, which tends to lead the way in the industry.

Bob Iger, the executive chairman of Walt Disney Co., said in April that the company was considering checking the temperature of guests when they entered the park, just as they check bags for weapons.

Then, on Tuesday, Disney’s chief medical officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, outlined several other safety measures the company is considering, which includes limiting the number of people allowed into the park or any specific part of it — even lines.

“As you can imagine, managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities,” Hymel said. Here are the new safety measures:

Limited and pulsed attendance with an advanced reservation and entry system: Guests are required to purchase admission tickets valid on a selected date only and Annual Pass holders must make a reservation prior to arrival. Controlled guest density: Capacity will be recommended and managed in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities. Queues will be structured and ride vehicles will be loaded to promote social distancing. Implementing required government health and prevention procedures: This includes temperature screening and the use of the government-issued Shanghai Health QR code, a contact tracing and early detection system used in China. Additionally, guests must wear a mask during their visit, except when dining. Increased sanitization and disinfection measures: Hand sanitizers will be available at queue entries and attraction exits. High-touch locations, such as ride vehicles, handlebars, queue railings and turnstiles will have increased sanitization. Training for cast members: Cast members will receive training on procedures with an emphasis on contactless guest interaction, cleaning and social distancing and will receive additional protective equipment including masks.