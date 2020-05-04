The future of ‘Star Wars’: All the movies and TV shows in development right now

Between the Skywalker Saga-capping The Rise of Skywalker and the farewell seasons of The Clone Wars and Resistance, the Star Wars franchise has seen some high-profile endings recently. But George Lucas’s far, far away galaxy is on the verge of several new beginnings on the big screen and beyond. The franchise’s current owners at the Walt Disney Company have far-ranging plans for the next chapters in Star Wars lore, from new feature films to binge-worthy Disney+ series. Here’s a look at all of the different movies and TV shows currently in development.

The Mandalorian Season 2

Nobody puts Baby Yoda in a corner — not even a global pandemic. Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series wrapped filming on March 8, right before the coronavirus outbreak forced Hollywood into a near-total shutdown. Series cinematographer, Baz Idoine, posted the evidence on his own Instagram.

The sophomore season is set to premiere on Disney’s streaming service in October and will continue the Lone Wolf and Cub-style adventures of the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his little green sidekick. Also returning are merc Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Mando’s “boss” Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who also directs an episode this season) and Darksaber-swinging bad guy, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). But all eyes will be on the rumored live action debut of Clone Wars breakout character Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka’s creator — and returning Mandalorian director — Dave Filoni, has so far declined to confirm her appearance, but we’re pretty sure he’s orchestrated the cameo we’re looking for.

Untitled Taika Waititi feature film

Taika Waititi on the set of The Mandalorian. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney) More

Leave it to the Thor: Love & Thunder director to bring some thunder to the Star Wars universe. Following his directing (and voiceover) stint on Season 1 of The Mandalorian, Waititi will step into the director’s chair for a feature film, presumably after his second Thor adventure arrives in theaters in February 2022. He’ll also co-write the movie with 1917 scribe, Krysty Wilson-Cairns; we’ll have to wait and see whether this will be the first Star Wars movie to take place in a single take.

Untitled Cassian Andor television series

Diego Luna as Cassian Anders in Rogue One; the character will be receiving a Disney+ prequel series overseen by Tony Gilroy. (Photo: Giles Keyte /© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Lucasfilm Ltd. /Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Diego Luna’s roguish Rogue One character returns for a prequel Disney+ series that focuses on his early years as a Rebel officer. Tony Gilroy — who oversaw the extensive reshoots on Gareth Edwards’s 2016 Dirty Dozen-inspired feature — is overseeing the show, which Star Wars visual effects artist, Neal Scanlan, promises will be a return to the gritty, serious storytelling of The Empire Strikes Back. “We’re going to see the hard edges again with Tony at the helm,” Scanlan told Yahoo Entertainment earlier this year. “It feels slightly less compromising and gritty in many ways. I look forward to being a part of the tapestry of that aspect of Star Wars.”

Untitled Kevin Feige feature film