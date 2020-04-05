The future of yachting has arrived with Serenity Yachts, priding itself upon building unique solar-powered vessels for today’s modern sailor. Their pure electric and hybrid yachts harness the natural energy of the sun to provide the virtually endless range of a sailboat without sacrificing the space and comfort of a power catamaran.

Serenity’s quiet electric motors allow one to enjoy the yachting experience as it was meant to be: taking in the ocean air and listening to waves lapping against the hull – not breathing in diesel fumes and listening to the rumble of the engine. It provides a luxurious, unmatchable sailing experience – the ultimate in tranquility.

Serenity Yachts not only strives to eliminate dependency on fossil fuel; the company is committed to building yachts that stand the test of time. It designs its systems to make it easy to upgrade when new and improved technologies become available. From the carbon fiber hulls to the hydraulic flybridge, every part of the yacht is designed to maximize efficiency and performance.

Each yacht that Serenity builds is fully customizable – a reflection of the owner’s tastes and desires.

Serenity Yachts currently has two lines of vessels: the Serenity 64 and Serenity 74. Each is equipped with the latest technologies and offers a selection of the most up-to-date equipment in navigation, entertainment, and smart home technologies.

The Serenity 64 offers 65 square meters of SunPower® Panels and can indefinitely cruise at 4-6 knots while providing power to all onboard amenities. The vessel features a combined galley and saloon on the main deck, an extra-large master cabin spanning a full hull, two VIP cabins, and one crew cabin. All cabins have an en-suite bathroom. Other layouts are available.

The Serenity 74 offers 110 square meters of SunPower® Panels and has the ability to cruise endlessly at 7–9 knots while still powering the onboard amenities. The ideal yacht for chartering, it features a combined galley and saloon on the main deck, four VIP cabins (each cabin with an en-suite bathroom) and two additional cabins and baths in the forepeaks, that can be configured for family or crew. Other layouts are available. The Serenity 74’s chic interior was designed with fashion in mind. The vision for the design was inspired by the mind of former Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing.

